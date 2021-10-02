CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pelosi sets new deadline for infrastructure bill as congressional negotiations continue

By Danielle Haynes, Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyQ99_0cF83U2700
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to members of the news media before departing the South Lawn of the White House by Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and divided congressional Democrats will have more time to work out disagreements over a large social spending package after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended a deadline for a related bill.

Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats on Saturday that the chamber now has until the end of October to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that cleared the Senate in August.

The letter is the latest in congressional maneuvering that will determine the fate of Biden's agenda, which includes the transportation package and a broader "Build Back Better" $3.5 trillion social spending bill.

"Negotiations will continue now, with more time for decisions, legislative language, Senate parliamentarian review and public awareness," Pelosi said in the letter.

House progressives have insisted on linking passage of the transportation bill to the social spending bill. But key Democrats in the Senate have balked at the price tag of the social spending bill.

The Senate backed a House vote to approve an extension of transportation funding Saturday amid negotiations on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The move, which extends the funding for a month, provides relief for 3,700 Department of Transportation employees who were furloughed after the money expired Thursday night, The Washington Post reported.

It comes amid two Democratic lawmakers clashing with the majority of lawmakers in the party over advancing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Still, Biden said Saturday he's confident Congress will pass it and separate social spending legislation.

The House had approved the extension by a 365-51 vote Friday.

"Today's extension protects thousands of Department of Transportation employees and will keep important projects on schedule," Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the Transportation Committee said Friday.

"Now we will continue our work to pass the Build Back Better agenda into law, including a historic investment in America's infrastructure."

Biden visited to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with members of the Democratic Caucus to push his agenda and encourage the bills' passage.

"There is no reason why both bills can't pass," he told reporters as he left the White House on Saturday morning en route to Delaware.

"There's nothing in these pieces of legislation that is radical. I believe I can get this done."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden plans to "continue close engagement" with members of both the House and Senate over the weekend.

"And he looks forward to not only welcoming members to the White House next week, but also traveling the country to make the case for his bold and ambitious agenda."

Pelosi said she was certain the infrastructure bill would pass Thursday, and then again Friday, but disagreements between moderate and progressive Democrats have prevented her from bringing the legislation up for a vote.

She said Friday night that "more time is needed" to gather the support needed to pass the bill.

Progressives sought to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill alongside a larger reconciliation bill for $3.5 trillion in social benefits, but the two were separated out.

Moderate Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., refused to agree to a public framework for the reconciliation bill, saying the $3.5 trillion price tag was too high. Manchin said he'd only go as high as $1.5 trillion.

Comments / 23

ch
8d ago

Shutdowns are no big deal and no one is really harmed. It definitely will not harm real Americans. Government employees may have to work without pay, or get jobs outside of government, but that is a good thing. What ever it costs, it will be worth it to shut down Biden's agenda to destroy America.

Reply(3)
16
Brenda Herrin
8d ago

it's not good for Americans that's why it doesn't need to pass those liberal can pay for it

Reply
18
chip sholler
7d ago

just keep moving the deadline nancy maybe you will have time to read it unlike Obamacare

Reply
20
Related
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Reuters

Yellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it will be lawmakers' responsibility to raise the federal debt limit and expressed confidence that Congress would do so after the temporary reprieve runs out on Dec. 3. "Once Congress and the administration have decided on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Democrats#Bills#Transportation Bill#House#The Washington Post#Democratic#D Ore
NBC4 Columbus

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted and uncharted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
193K+
Followers
41K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy