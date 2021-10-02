CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crapo: Double death tax the wrong way to go

By U.S. Senator Mike Crapo
Twin Falls Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses are the backbone of our economy, and often when a business owner dies, the family business is tied up in their estate. Recognizing this, Congress created exemptions from estate and capital gains taxes, including allowing a step-up in the value (“tax basis”) of a business to its then fair market value. That way, heirs are not subjected to taxes on the business’s unrealized value, including “phantom value” increases stemming from inflation. This helps Idaho families pass small businesses, homes, land, stocks and other investments on to subsequent generations without having to sell them to pay Uncle Sam when a loved one dies.

