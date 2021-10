Los Angeles is facing a humanitarian crisis like never before. The combination of Covid, property prices that have gone through the roof and illegal immigration has caused an explosion in homelessness. An estimated 70,000 people live on the streets – in the exits and entrances of the freeways, under bridges and overpasses, in parks and vacant lots. Even in the rich area of Venice beach, a tent city has sprung up.But the epicentre is still Skid Row, traditionally the neighbourhood for the down and out in downtown Los Angeles. In the past, they could stay in the many cheap hotels...

