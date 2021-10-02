UK Softball demolish Georgetown Tigers 19-0 at home

(Chris Shoals | UK Athletics)

The No. 16 University of Kentucky Softball team (3-1) continued their fall success with an absolutely dominant 19-0 win over Georgetown College Friday night at John Cropp Stadium.

Fittingly, Kayla Kowalik was the first Wildcat to score. Kowalik was phenomenal for the ‘Cats last season, earning her the 2021 Johnny Bench Award. On Friday, she reached home on a Lauren Johnson single in the first inning to give the ‘Cats a 1-0 lead — and that was just the beginning.

Kentucky scored six more runs in the second inning, giving themselves a quick 7-0 lead. They would go on to score in every inning except for the fifth.

The ‘Cats had 43 total at-bats in the nine innings. 20 of those produced hits, giving Kentucky a .465 team batting average. Renee Abernathy gave her team their only home run in the second. Freshman Margaret Tobias had three hits, more than the entire Georgetown team.

Tatum Spangler started on the mound for the ‘Cats. She got it done on both sides of the ball with an RBI triple in the second to help extend the score. Senior Kennedy Sullivan, a Georgetown native, got some pitches in, as did freshman Izzy Harrison. Both ended their innings with shutouts.

Friday night’s game was part of a seven-game fall schedule for the Wildcats, as they now sit at 3-1 after a loss to Ohio State last weekend. They will welcome the Bellarmine Knights to John Cropp Stadium next on Sunday. The fall season ends with a trip to Knoxville for a two-game series on October 29th and 30th.