CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, KY

UK Softball demolish Georgetown Tigers 19-0 at home

On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWPvj_0cF81YdR00
(Chris Shoals | UK Athletics)

The No. 16 University of Kentucky Softball team (3-1) continued their fall success with an absolutely dominant 19-0 win over Georgetown College Friday night at John Cropp Stadium.

Fittingly, Kayla Kowalik was the first Wildcat to score. Kowalik was phenomenal for the ‘Cats last season, earning her the 2021 Johnny Bench Award. On Friday, she reached home on a Lauren Johnson single in the first inning to give the ‘Cats a 1-0 lead — and that was just the beginning.

Kentucky scored six more runs in the second inning, giving themselves a quick 7-0 lead. They would go on to score in every inning except for the fifth.

The ‘Cats had 43 total at-bats in the nine innings. 20 of those produced hits, giving Kentucky a .465 team batting average. Renee Abernathy gave her team their only home run in the second. Freshman Margaret Tobias had three hits, more than the entire Georgetown team.

Tatum Spangler started on the mound for the ‘Cats. She got it done on both sides of the ball with an RBI triple in the second to help extend the score. Senior Kennedy Sullivan, a Georgetown native, got some pitches in, as did freshman Izzy Harrison. Both ended their innings with shutouts.

Friday night’s game was part of a seven-game fall schedule for the Wildcats, as they now sit at 3-1 after a loss to Ohio State last weekend. They will welcome the Bellarmine Knights to John Cropp Stadium next on Sunday. The fall season ends with a trip to Knoxville for a two-game series on October 29th and 30th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Week 6 Polls: Georgia takes over the number one spot

For the first time since 2008, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation. That is at least according to the Coaches and AP polls. Georgia received 64 first-place votes, with No. 2 Iowa taking one in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, the Bulldogs received all 62 votes for the top spot.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Football Recruits: How Did They Do This Weekend?

Kentucky football once again had a weekend to remember—and so did several of their 2022 and 2023 commits. Kiyaunta Goodwin: 5-Star OT, Charlestown (IN) Kentucky football’s top recruit Kiyaunta Goodwin led the Pirates’ offensive line to help the rushing game amass 210 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their 24-9 victory of Salem. Since starting 0-2, Charlestown has won their last six games prior to next weeks season finale against Eastern.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Georgetown, KY
Georgetown, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

Kentucky Opens as 22-Point Underdogs to Georgia

Kentucky goes on the road to Athens this weekend to try to stake their claim as the best team in college football against the top-ranked Dawgs. Clearly, it’s far from an easy task and that’s even more evident with Vegas listing Kentucky as 22-point underdogs to Georgia. The over/under is set at 44.5 for a game receiving the College GameDay and SEC Nation treatment.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

College GameDay makes second trip to Athens in three weeks

Two trips to Athens in three weeks. Why not? That’s what ESPN’s College GameDay has planned. After broadcasting from the Classic City last weekend for Georgia’s top-10 matchup against Arkansas, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and company will be back for Georgia-Kentucky. It’s actually the third time that the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

College GameDay announces location for Week 7 of college football

ESPN’s College GameDay has announced its location for Week 7 of college football. College GameDay tweeted on Sunday, announcing Athens, Georgia as the Week 7 location. “HEY ATHENS … WE’RE COMING BACK!! See you Saturday for 6-0 Georgia Football vs. 6-0 Kentucky Football,” the tweet said. After Alabama fell to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2022 in-state K/P Nick Quadrini commits to Missouri

Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo’s Nick Quadrini committed to Missouri on Sunday to become the 15th commit in Missouri’s 2022 class. Quadrini is both a kicker and a punter. Kohl’s Professional Camps rated Quadrini as a 4.5-star level kicker and punter in its evaluation of him. “Quadrini recently competed at the 2021...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Johnson
Person
Johnny Bench
On3.com

John Calipari says Bryce Hopkins dealing with back strain

Bryce Hopkins was a participant during Sunday’s UK Pro Day, but he isn’t currently 100 percent as we are now under a month away from the season-opener against Duke. Kentucky head coach Calipari broke the news during the SEC Network’s broadcast of Pro Day, which had 70 scouts from all 30 NBA teams in attendance. Hopkins is a freshman forward from Oak Park, IL, who has received rave reviews over the summer.
NBA
On3.com

5 Things: Utah 42, USC 26

WeAreSC’s Erik McKinney, Greg Katz, and Marc Kulkin recap USC’s 42-26 loss to Utah, with their 5 things, including Player of the game, Play of the game, Expectation met, Biggest surprise, and Biggest takeaway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Kentucky Men's Basketball 5-on-5 from Pro Day

If you forgot that the Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team was hosting its annual Pro Day event at Rupp Arena on Sunday, don’t worry, you can thank the 6-0 football ‘Cats for that. For the third time, but first since the 2018-19 season, Kentucky hosted Pro Day in front of 70...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Kentucky Football ranked No. 11 in latest AP Poll

The Coaches Poll and AP Poll are in agreement: Kentucky Football is the 11th best team in the country right now. Not long after the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 was updated on Sunday afternoon, where Kentucky was moved from No. 14 to No. 11, the AP Poll bumped the ‘Cats up five spots from No. 16 to No. 11. The updated rankings mean Kentucky will pit its 6-0 record against the nation’s new No. 1: the Georgia Bulldogs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown College#Uk#Uk Softball#Georgetown Tigers#Ohio State#The Bellarmine Knights
On3.com

The last time Kentucky Football was 6-0...

Life was a little different in the Bluegrass State the last time the Kentucky football ‘Cats were 6-0. Last night, after a resounding victory over LSU, Kentucky moved to 6-0 on the season for the first time since 1950. It’s been 71 years since Kentucky last had an undefeated record of 6-0.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky Wildcat Fans Sing National Anthem at Kroger Field

Lexington was electric for several days leading up to Saturday’s main event. LSU fans were out in full force around town beginning Thursday night, they had a large presence at Keeneland on Friday, and seemed to take over half of the KSBar and Grille pregame on Saturday. However, Big Blue...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

5-star Walter Nolen father says Texas A&M atmosphere was "spectacular"

There was no place most college football fans would have rather been Saturday night than in College Station, Texas, to watch Texas A&M upset Alabama on a last-second field goal. Powell (Tenn.) High five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen was one of the lucky 106,815 people in attendance at Kyle Field, and suffice to say that the trip made an impression on him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

OL Drew Bobo commits to Auburn

Drew Bobo is staying home. Bobo, an offensive lineman at Auburn High, will play his college ball at Auburn University, he announced Sunday on Twitter. Bobo chose Auburn over his other two finalists, Georgia and Kentucky. “Ever since I moved to Auburn, I have really liked the town,” Bobo said....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LOOK: Will Levis signed autographs at KSBar and Grille on Sunday

Will Levis’ banana peel-eating and coffee with mayonnaise-drinking habits have turned him into quite the celebrity here at the University of Kentucky. The Wildcats’ quarterback has made appearances on daytime TV, signed NIL deals, and built a massive social media following just six games into his UK career. And oh...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

SEC Roundup: No. 1 goes down in Week 6

It’s another great Sunday to wake up a Wildcat fan, BBN. While the ‘Cats were whooping Tiger tail last night, giants were falling. Let’s talk about it. UPSETTTT! No. 1 Alabama was defeated in dramatic fashion last night in College Station. Senior Seth Small made a 28-yard chip-in field goal with only one second left as the Aggies stunned the Tide 41-38 to end their 19-game win streak.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy