Family travel 5: Get your game face on in these football-crazed college towns

Like a sudden snap of the fingers, a third of the college football season has been completed. It seems that time is advancing with greater alacrity than ever in the past. It was not all that long ago that there seemed to be more of a measured pace with the playing of this great college game. The fall seemed to walk. It didn’t run. Now it sprints. The initial weekend in September, we get underway with the first game, which is a reminder that in the past, the players did not report until Labor Day weekend.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO