WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO REVIEW POSITION DESCRIPTION FOR E-911 DIRECTOR
Washington County Commissioners will consider updates to the position description of the director for Washington County E-911 at their meeting Tuesday. Also at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners will consider approval of a temporary assignment pay (TAP) policy for Washington County EMS. The policy seeks to provide compensation for employees who are required to temporarily fill in for an employee in a higher class.kwhi.com
