Look: Arch Manning Had Another Ridiculous Game Last Night

Arch Manning Had Another Ridiculous Game Last Night

Arch Manning cannot be stopped this season. On Friday night, the five-star quarterback for Isidore Newman had a five-touchdown performance against Pearl River. There has been so much hype surrounding Manning for the past two years, as he’s drawing interest from just about every Power Five program in the country. His performance against Pearl River this week proved why he’s considered the best recruit from the 2023 class.

