Family travel 5: Get your game face on in these football-crazed college towns

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM) Storylines: Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak last Saturday with 24-14 nonconference conquest of Charlotte. The Illini rolled up 339 yards rushing, including 257 on 26 carries by Chase Brown. They will be challenged by one of the nation’s top rushing defenses as Wisconsin is allowing only 45 yards per game on the ground and only 1.6 yards per rushing attempt. That hasn’t translated into victories for the Badgers, who have faced arguably the toughest schedule in the country. They lost to Michigan 38-17 last week and also have lost to Penn State and Notre Dame with their only win coming against Eastern Michigan.
