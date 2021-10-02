BRENHAM MAIN STREET BOARD TO REVIEW PARKLET AGREEMENTS
The Brenham Main Street Board will discuss a parklet in association with the renovation of a local business at its meeting Monday. The board will meet in work session to review a request for a parklet agreement as part of the renovation of Organic Hemp Botanicals at 100 East Alamo Street. After the work session, the board will consider a recommendation to approve a license to encroach request for renovation at that location.kwhi.com
