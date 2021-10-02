Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Secures save Friday

Estevez earned the save against Arizona on Friday with a perfect inning during which he struck out two batters. After the Rockies rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth, they turned to Estevez to close out the high-scoring affair. He did so with ease, retiring all three batters he faced, including the final two via strikeout. The save was Estevez's 11th in 17 opportunities. Since getting blown up for four runs against San Francisco on Sept. 8, the right-hander has converted six of seven save chances while posting a 2.70 ERA across 10 appearances.