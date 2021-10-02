Anti-Vaxxer Summer Walker Says She Was Banned From BET Awards Over Covid Restrictions
Songstress Summer Walker, who has spoken out against the vaccine, revealed she was prevented from attending the BET Awards this week due to Covid-19 restrictions.
"So, I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today, but they wouldn't let me in due to COVID restrictions," she professed. "I had such a pretty dress and everything. It's fine, BET love me, I still love BET."
Summer added, "So, I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things."
Back in August, the singer made headlines after claimed she wanted people who have been vaccinated to keep a safe distance from her.
"If u vaccinated please stay away from me [smiling emoji][thumbs up emoji]," Summer wrote via Instagram Story.
In April, she urged people to "stay the f---k away" from coronavirus vaccines because "people are reporting bleeding, bruising, spontaneous periods and miscarriage from being in a close proximatey [sp] to a recently vaccinated person."
Last year, she concerned fans when she offered up alternatives to baby milk and baby food.
"Y'all weird for even giving babies that processed government s---t. Throw some real fruit / veggies in a blender and give it to them. LOL revisiting cause [people] kept saying it's too expensive," the mother of one wrote.
A follower then responded to the singer and informed her that buying fresh fruits and vegetables all the time is simply not in everybody's budget, she wrote:
"A pear 43 cent, Similac is 32 to 36 dollars. I don't understand. A bowl of fruit for the child would still cost less than formula for the week. To feed the child daily $1.67, Meal 1pear 43 cent, Meal 2 apple 74 cent, Meal 3 peas 50 cent, $11.69 weekly. And they drink water so it's cheaper. $23.38 for 2 weeks."
