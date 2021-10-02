CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Anti-Vaxxer Summer Walker Says She Was Banned From BET Awards Over Covid Restrictions

 8 days ago

Summer Walker

Songstress Summer Walker, who has spoken out against the vaccine, revealed she was prevented from attending the BET Awards this week due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"So, I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today, but they wouldn't let me in due to COVID restrictions," she professed. "I had such a pretty dress and everything. It's fine, BET love me, I still love BET."

Summer added, "So, I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things."

Back in August, the singer made headlines after claimed she wanted people who have been vaccinated to keep a safe distance from her.

"If u vaccinated please stay away from me [smiling emoji][thumbs up emoji]," Summer wrote via Instagram Story.

In April, she urged people to "stay the f---k away" from coronavirus vaccines because "people are reporting bleeding, bruising, spontaneous periods and miscarriage from being in a close proximatey [sp] to a recently vaccinated person."

Last year, she concerned fans when she offered up alternatives to baby milk and baby food.

"Y'all weird for even giving babies that processed government s---t. Throw some real fruit / veggies in a blender and give it to them. LOL revisiting cause [people] kept saying it's too expensive," the mother of one wrote.

A follower then responded to the singer and informed her that buying fresh fruits and vegetables all the time is simply not in everybody's budget, she wrote:

"A pear 43 cent, Similac is 32 to 36 dollars. I don't understand. A bowl of fruit for the child would still cost less than formula for the week. To feed the child daily $1.67, Meal 1pear 43 cent, Meal 2 apple 74 cent, Meal 3 peas 50 cent, $11.69 weekly. And they drink water so it's cheaper. $23.38 for 2 weeks."

George Gibbs
8d ago

No one ever said that the BET outfit was very smart. Just like all of the Hollywood elete.

