Suspects wanted in Friday night East Nashville shooting

Two suspects in a shooting that took place in East Nashville Friday night are sought by Metro Nashville police.

According to MNPD, the wanted male and female tried to slow down a passing vehicle in the alley behind Music City Vantage on the 2500 block of Gallatin Avenue around 7:30 p.m. When the 51-year-old driver of the car slowed down, the suspects opened fire on him.

The victim then drove to nearby McClurkan Avenue. Responding officers used trauma kits to offer emergency medical care, before he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for surgery. His wounds are life-threatening.

During the barrage of fire, students and staff at Lincoln Tech welding school were outside on a brief break from class and ran away. A bullet hit and went through the building, striking an oxygen tank and causing it to explode. Lacerations were left on a student's face, neck and legs from the exploding tank. He was treated by medics at the scene.

MNPD The female suspect in the East Nashville shooting on Gallatin Avenue Friday night.

The two suspects are in their teens or 20s. The female was wearing a black t-shirt with white letters on the back, yoga-style pants and black and white athletic shoes. The male was wearing a black hoodie, dark sweat pants and black slide sandals.

MNPD The male suspect in the East Nashville shooting on Gallatin Avenue Friday night.

The gun used was an AR-15-style rifle.

Anybody with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Video of the incident was tweeted by MNPD.