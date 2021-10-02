HWY 62 ART TOURS KICKS OFF WITH GROUP SHOW AT JTAG

The 20th annual Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours kicks off with a group show featuring work from the participating artists. The show serves as a preview for the October event in which more than 150 artists working in the high desert will open their studios to the public. Each artist has contributed one piece of work to the exhibition which is split between the Joshua Tree Art Gallery and Gallery 62. A reception for the show will be held tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at 61607 Twentynine Palms Highway, and the show can be seen throughout the month during normal gallery hours, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m., and the HWY 62 Art Tours begins October 9.