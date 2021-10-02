OCTOBER ART RECEPTION AT 29 PALMS ART GALLERY TONIGHT
The 29 Palms Art Gallery opening reception is Saturday, October 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hilary Sloane tells us more…. Showing in the East Gallery are Larry Hemmerich’s soft pastels, along with his desert paintings titled “This Way My Friend.” In the West Wing are paintings by abstract expressionist Francesca “Cesca” Spoonhower titled “A Splash of Color.” Also showcased in the West Wing are the whimsical clay sculptures of Cher Townsend called “What’s The Story?” In addition, artists’ Guild members will display new works in the Pickering Room.z1077fm.com
