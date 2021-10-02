TWENTYNINE PALMS VISITOR CENTER & GALLERY OPENS “CLOUDS ROLLING IN”

Autumn in the desert begins with a new show at the Twentynine Palms Visitor Center & Gallery, opening this weekend. For the fine details, we go to Ernest Figueroa…. The Twentynine Palms Visitor Center & Gallery is launching their 2021-2022 season with a fall-inspired exhibit titled “Clouds Rolling In.” The exhibit features work showcasing autumn in the Mojave Desert and includes paintings, photography, mixed media, and 3-D works created by a number of high desert artists. The exhibit will also spotlight the history of “Mural #13, Flash Flood,” which was painted by Art Mortimer on the wall of the Arteaga’s Mexican Food building in 1998. The show opens today, with light hospitality at the visitor center between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and will also be open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Visitor Center & Gallery is located at 73484 29 Palms Hwy in Twentynine Palms, and face masks may be required.