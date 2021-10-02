CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy

By David Jagielski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Bristol Myers Squibb and ViacomCBS are trading at low earnings multiples compared to their peers.
  • Plus, both stocks pay above-average dividend yields.
  • While both have trailed the S&P 500 this year, that could reverse as they build on recent results.

Growth stocks can sometimes trade at inflated valuations because of their attractive long-term potential. So if you get the opportunity to invest in a growth stock that isn't trading at a premium but rather at a discount, you should definitely consider adding it to your portfolio.

Two unloved growth stocks that trade at low multiples of future earnings and look incredibly cheap right now are Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Llytb_0cF80DNd00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Bristol Myers Squibb

Healthcare giant Bristol Myers Squibb is a stock that investors could easily be overlooking right now. From afar, its financials look horrible. For the trailing 12 months, the company incurred a net loss of $5 billion. So investors relying on stock screeners to try and find good buys could easily overlook Bristol Myers -- and they have. Year to date, shares of the healthcare stock are down about 2% while the S&P 500 has soared 16%.

But investors who dig a little deeper will find a slightly different story. The huge loss is in fact due to a massive research and development charge of more than $11 billion that the company incurred for its acquisition of MyoKardia, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops cardiovascular medicine. That negatively impacted the fourth quarter of last year and is still impacting the trailing 12-month numbers.

In the past two quarters, however, the company has been firmly in the black. Through the first six months of 2021, Bristol Myers' revenue of $22.8 billion has risen 9% year over year, and its net earnings have flipped from a $846 million loss in 2020 to a $3.1 billion profit.

Meanwhile, with free cash flow of $11.7 billion over the past four quarters, its dividend also looks rock-solid. The company has paid out $4.2 billion during that time while also making stock repurchases of $4.5 billion. This serves as further proof that accounting income alone can't be relied on to assess the health of a company's operations. Cash flow is arguably a much more important indicator than net income -- and by that metric, Bristol Myers is doing just fine.

So a closer look at Bristol Myers suggests the company is a much safer buy than its numbers may appear at first glance. A forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio can be useful for companies when a bad quarter or two have weighed on their numbers. And by that measure, Bristol Myers only trades at a P/E of 8 — incredibly cheap compared to other healthcare stocks, such as Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), which both trade at about 13 times their future profits.

Finally, there's the 3.3% dividend yield, which is more than twice as much as the S&P 500's 1.3%. Whether you're a growth investor or love a good dividend, this is an underrated healthcare stock that should be on your radar.

2. ViacomCBS

Another stock that's trading at a low valuation is ViacomCBS. At a forward P/E multiple of just 10, it's nowhere near the premium that investors are paying for other companies in the entertainment and streaming business, such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) -- trading at 56 and 70 times their forward profits, respectively.

Admittedly, ViacomCBS' Paramount+ streaming service isn't as popular, and that could be a reason investors aren't giving the stock as much of a chance. Overall, the company has a total of 42 million global streaming subscribers (including Paramount+ and other smaller services such as Pluto TV). By comparison, Netflix has more than 200 million subscribers while Disney+ now has 116 million.

But Paramount+ doesn't have to be the top streaming service for ViacomCBS to be an attractive buy. In its latest quarter ended June 30, the company reported that streaming revenue grew 92% to $983 million from the year-ago period and advertising revenue rose 24% to $2.1 billion.

The lone blemish for the company was its "licensing and other" segment, which fell 36% to $1.2 billion -- hurt by the absence of theatrical releases during the pandemic. That kept the company's sales growth relatively modest last quarter, rising 8% to $6.6 billion. However, as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, those numbers should get stronger.

Meanwhile, ViacomCBS also offers investors an above-average dividend yield of 2.4%. And with free cash of $2.6 billion over the past 12 months, it is generating more than enough to cover the $601 million in dividends it paid out during that time.

So, while Paramount+ may be an afterthought for some investors looking to go into top streaming stocks, that in fact could be an opportunity. ViacomCBS shares still fly under the radar -- up just 8% this year. As subscribers continue to increase and revenues improve, it may just be a matter of time before the stock takes off.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stocks With Growing Dividends

After a rocky September and October, many cheap Canadian dividend stocks have started to look dirt cheap, and they’re worth picking up, even if you’re in the belief that markets are due to complete a 10% spill to put it officially into a correction. Undoubtedly, there are more than a fair share of bears on Wall Street these days.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That'll Make You Richer in Q4 and Beyond

Brookfield Infrastructure is poised to profit from an infrastructure boom. Devon Energy boasts the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500. Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by 10X over the last five years. Any time is a good time to buy a great dividend stock. But what exactly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

The Trade Desk has a history of roaring back after a downturn. StoneCo may have already hit rock bottom. Cloudflare is riding the tailwinds of cloud computing. Tech stocks have taken a bit of a beating recently as the Nasdaq has fallen faster than the broader market. This tech-heavy index is only down single digits from its high, but it could go lower. Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. We asked three Fool contributors what stock they would buy without hesitation if the market decides to pull back even more in October. They came up with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Watch If the Market Crashes

Finally tested, fast-growing STORE Capital has now proven it can handle adversity while continuing to reward investors. With over 50 years worth of dividend hikes, it pays to add Federal Realty when the market is throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Still working on its comeback, Simon Property Group...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Vertex Pharmaceuticals possesses a strong lineup of drugs and promising candidates. Veeva's services are invaluable to life science companies, and it is expanding to new areas. September wasn't a great month on Wall Street. The S&P 500 dropped almost 5%, and plenty of stocks performed significantly worse. For instance, shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Bmy#Viac#Myokardia
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Perfect for New Investors

Caterpillar’s breakout is on the horizon. Ansys offers engineering simulation services to a wide variety of growing industries. Buy AAR Corp if you believe in a recovery in commercial aviation. October is here. Playoff baseball, pumpkin spice lattes, the upcoming holiday season, and what looks to be another great year...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Atlantica is helping build out infrastructure for a more sustainable world. Brookfield is building out platforms across several much-needed infrastructure segments. Crown Castle is helping make mobile networks faster. Infrastructure is the backbone of the global economy. As the economy grows, we need more capacity to support the free movement...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts are standing by these stocks amid market volatility

Rising oil prices, the prospect of the Federal Reserve dialing back its easy-money policy and tension among lawmakers in Washington are just a few of the factors behind the latest bout of volatility in the markets. Top analysts are sticking by these names amid the overall macro volatility, according to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

Some companies are already making waves in booming industries, such as e-commerce. Shares of such companies look perfectly poised to soar in the coming years. You may hold 20 different stocks in your portfolio, but to get rich, all you need is for just some of those stocks to become multibaggers in the coming years. In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. In a decade or so, these stocks could grow your wealth exponentially.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Oil Company Has A Better 3-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Tesla And AMC

Since 1887, Marathon Oil has been a global leader in oil production, and in the past three months, a clear-cut favorite among bullish traders and investors. What’s more is Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) stock’s three-month return has outperformed several of 2021’s most popular cryptocurrencies and stocks: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy