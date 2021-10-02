Best SaaS Stocks To Buy Today? 4 To Watch In October 2021

COVID-19 pills could be an enormous commercial opportunity. Merck is in the lead to bring a COVID-19 pill to market. Pfizer and Atea Pharmaceuticals are racing to catch up. COVID-19 pills are going to be a big deal. Even though healthcare professionals aren't quite sure how these medications will be used yet, Wall Street already expects Merck's (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' oral antiviral drug molnupiravir, which produced stellar late-stage results last week, to generate sales in excess of $5 billion. That revenue forecast, however, may be drastically too low. There are scores of individuals in the U.S. who would likely prefer an oral medication compared to a vaccine, and pills can be manufactured and subsequently shipped globally far more easily than most vaccines.

