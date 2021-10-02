CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrari Gives LaFerrari Owners Something To Smile About

By Karl Furlong
 8 days ago
The maintenance costs for the average supercar are often just as brutal as the initial purchase price. Take, for example, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. It will cost you nearly $25,000 for a fluid change that needs to take place every 10,000 miles or 14 months. Of course, that's less of a problem for someone who can afford that car's $3.6-million price in the first place. But even the well-heeled want the peace of mind that comes with good warranty and service plans. Ferrari realizes this and has now introduced LaFerrari Power, an extended warranty and maintenance service for owners of the LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta.

