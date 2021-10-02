CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin, TX

VALERIE AMBER ROGERS

Gatesville Messenger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValorie Amber Rogers, age 43, of Rankin, TX passed away on Tuesday September 14, 2021. She was born in Rankin on Aug. 19, 1978. Services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Rankin, where Valorie was a member, with Pastor James Jones officiating. Afterward Valorie was taken to Ater Cemetery near Gatesville where she was laid to rest in the Rogers family plot with a brief graveside service at 5 p.m. on the same day. Pallbearers were Garrett Rogers, Owen Rogers, Kent Scott, Jerry Scott, William Scott, Kelly Cooper, and honorary pallbearers Connor Rogers and Harrison Rogers.

