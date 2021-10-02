CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star QB Arch Manning, top high school recruits attend Alabama-Ole Miss game

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
 8 days ago

No. 1 Alabama football will host many of the nation's and Alabama's top high school recruits as it hosts No. 12 Ole Miss Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. Those attending:

Arch Manning, Newman

Manning, the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite, is visiting the Crimson Tide after taking an unofficial visit during the summer. He is the top-rated quarterback and nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning.

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is listed as Manning 's primary recruiter on the site.

"That's going to be a good game," Manning told the USA TODAY NETWORK . "Probably going to be one of the best games of the year. Both can score a lot. I'm really excited to watch."

Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road

Perry , the top unsigned player in 2022 in Alabama, is releasing a top 5 on Oct. 15 and checking out the Crimson Tide before doing so. He included Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and others in his top 10.

Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell (TN)

Reed, the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2023, is seeing Alabama for the second time after going to the Crimson Tide's road game at Florida. Alabama offered the No. 171 recruit last December.

"It's great," Reed told the USA TODAY NETWORK . "Being one of the top recruits, it's real fun to get to some of those real big games, especially being on the field and seeing all the facilities."

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

The Alabama 2022 commit said early this season that he will be at every home game. Alexander is the nation's No. 1 edge player, No. 1 prospect in Alabama and Alabama's top-ranked commit at No. 11 overall.

Tyler Booker, IMG Academy

Booker committed to Alabama in June, when the Crimson Tide and coach Nick Saban landed six commits. The No. 5 offensive tackle in the country and No. 42 prospect overall recruit is originally from New Haven, Connecticut but plays for IMG, a Florida prep school.

Tony Mitchell, Thompson

The Thompson cornerback shared a post on Twitter that saying he'd be in Tuscaloosa , too. The in-state prospect is the No. 11 recruit in the country and has trimmed his options to seven schools, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Kelby Collins, Gardendale

Collins returns to Tuscaloosa after taking a June visit. The defensive lineman is the No. 49 recruit in the class of 2023 and No. 5 player in Alabama.

Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City

Parker, the No. 100 recruit, doesn't have an offer from Alabama, but will be at the game. He is a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 19 defensive lineman.

Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood

The 2023 in-state quarterback has seen his recruitment balloon this fall, picking up offers from Vanderbilt, Arizona, Penn State and Florida. The Ole Miss game is Vizzina's second visit to Alabama this fall after he was in town for the Mercer game. Vizzina is the No. 21 quarterback in his class and a three-star.

Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood (GA)

Lonergan is one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation and hails from Georgia-hotbed Gwinnett County. He's ranked No. 6 at the position in 2023. Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly is listed at Lonergan's primary recruiter.

Dale Miller, Hoover

Miller, the No. 31 cornerback in the class of 2023, retweeted a post saying he'd be at the game. He has offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, USC, Tennessee, Mississippi State and others.

Avery Stuart, Alabama Christian Academy

The 2023 safety has offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Penn State, Colorado and more.

Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores

Royal, a 2024 southern Alabama quarterback will be in Bryant-Denny Stadium, too, holding offers from Florida State, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

