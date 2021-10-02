NYC’s Only Tim Burton-Themed Restaurant Is Now Open For Outdoor Dining

If you prefer a good Halloween haunt to a Christmas carol, Beetle House might just be the place for you.

For those of you who enjoy the time waiting for Halloween more than the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, you might feel like there isn’t much of a market that caters to you.

But if you haven’t heard of it already, you’re in for a treat. Beetle House in the East Village is known for serving up the Halloween spirit all year long offering cocktails like “ The Beetle’s Juice ” a tequila and cranberry concoction and the “ Jameson and The Giant Peach ” which consists of Jameson, peach purée, liquor and citrus.

Though the restaurant is open for indoor dining, they recently announced that they have created an outdoor dining set-up where guests (vaccinated or unvaccinated) can enjoy all the Burton-esque themes from food, atmosphere, to entertainment — perfect for one’s very own “Nightmare Before Christmas”!

According to the owners, the idea behind the bar was simple: to “create a space where people who love Halloween, horror films, and Gothic dark music can gather for a meal and drinks and… feel completely comfortable to be as freaky as they want to be.” And it seems to be the place to do just that.

As for the restaurant side, the menu features appetizers and main course options such as Boogie Man’s Braised Bacon, Frankenfries, and Edward Burger Hands! They even offer a variety of vegan options as well including vegan Chesire Mac & Cheese and Sweeney Shroom.

Where: 308 East 6th Street, New York

