NFL

Tom Brady’s Former Teammate Said Going ‘Soft’ Contributed to the QB’s Departure From the Patriots

By Mike Thomas
 8 days ago
With Tom Brady returning to Foxborough for the first time as an opponent, most NFL eyes are on Sunday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots matchup. The hype surrounding the game has been immense, and recently there have been some wild takes regarding the relationship between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Brady’s former teammate, Jermaine Wiggins, had one of those takes, saying Brady left town because he had gone “soft.”

