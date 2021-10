The BMS Tigers came to play last night as the Panthers rolled into Tiger Field. B-Team started the night off with a close game that came down to the wire. Javid Planz and the Tiger offense got on the board quickly with long TD run to take a 6-0 lead. But the Panthers would respond with a long drive that would tie the game 6-6. After trading scores, both defenses tightened up and the pressure was on. Big plays from Devin Pitrucha, D’Marion Rhoder, and Jack Camboia kept the Panthers out of the endzone on a hard fought goal line stand. The Tigers got the ball back with less than 3 minutes to go in the game, and drove down to the Panthers 30 yard line. A turnover stopped the drive, but the Tigers would get the ball back one last time before the time expired. The B-Team stalemates their record at 3-1-1.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO