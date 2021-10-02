CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2 potential trade candidates for the Oklahoma City Thunder entering 2021 training camp

By Mike Cruz
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021-22 season hasn’t even started, but the Oklahoma City Thunder are probably already looking forward to the 2022 NBA draft. Heck, they might also have their sights set on the 2023 NBA Draft, where they can get four first-round picks and two second-round selections. Thunder GM Sam Presti has gone in the business of collecting a boatload of draft capital, including 14 first-round picks, over the next five years. At some point, Presti could cash in on all of those assets when the Thunder makes some progress towards being a playoff team. OKC’s main goal this upcoming 2021-22 campaign is to continue developing their young squad. Likewise, they could also use this season to see which of them will be part of their future moving forward.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Thunder Adds Edwards and Wilson to Training Camp Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Rob Edwards and forward DJ Wilson, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released. Edwards (6-5, 205) spent last season with the...
NBA
NBA

10 Things to Watch During 2021 Thunder Training Camp

All summer long, Thunder fans have anxiously awaited this first week of training camp. The workout videos on social media, the handful of summer league games and media day interviews are all just an appetizer for the chance to see the team in action for the first time during the preseason.
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder Training Camp Notebook day two: Josh Giddey’s defense stands out

The OKC Thunder are diving into the Training Camp period full speed. Just five days until their first preseason game, today’s practice was brought to a new intensity than day one. That is common, Mark Daigneault mentioned that the structure of today’s practice mirrors yesterday’s day one of training camp, so players knew what to expect and could just “let it rip.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Thunder Trade Involves Marvin Bagley III

The NBA offseason has been quite long for the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as both teams are preparing to enter a season in which player development will be key. The Kings are definitely a better team than the Thunder entering the year and they are going to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

OKC Thunder Camp notebook day 5, gameday eve

The OKC Thunder had their first off day on Saturday, giving everyone a much-needed break. Training Camp returned on Sunday Morning, on the eve of the first game day for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021-22 NBA season. The NBA preseason kicks off in a matter of minutes as...
NBA
Sporting News

Josh Giddey showcases offensive arsenal in pre-season debut for Oklahoma City Thunder

Australian point guard Josh Giddey raised plenty of eyebrows when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old is the second-youngest player in the NBA, but in his first pre-season game, he looked more a savvy veteran than rookie, pouring in 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 8-of-12 shooting, in a 113-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Trae Young
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Derrick Favors
ClutchPoints

1 pleasant surprise who stood out for Thunder during 2021 NBA training camp

The Oklahoma City Thunder will not be great this season and it seems like they have accepted that. The Thunder have a plethora of picks, young players, and potential scenarios for the future. Right now, the focus is and will be for at least one more season after this one, the development of young guys. Shai Gilgeous Alexander is the star of the team, while his supporting cast is still to be determined. With these young teams, it is difficult to pin down who will be a key part going forward. However, one prospect could be a possible training camp surprise before the 2021-22 season begins.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Thunder-Bucks: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Sunday, October 10th)

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-50) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) at Fiserv Forum. Game Time: 7:30PM EDT/4:30PM PDT on Sunday, October 10th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. With a subscription, you can watch the live stream on Watch ESPN app. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Okc#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cavs
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
fadeawayworld.net

Chauncey Billups' Big Message To Damian Lillard: "I Came Here To Coach You... I Got A Job To Do, And I Want To Do It With You."

Damian Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA, and he has had yet another stellar season as the face of the Portland Trail Blazers. However, their playoff run was disappointing this season, and there's no question that most people would have expected them to beat the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets. That was through no fault of Damian Lillard's though, as he averaged 34.3 PPG during that series.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
61K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy