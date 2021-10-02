2 potential trade candidates for the Oklahoma City Thunder entering 2021 training camp

The 2021-22 season hasn’t even started, but the Oklahoma City Thunder are probably already looking forward to the 2022 NBA draft. Heck, they might also have their sights set on the 2023 NBA Draft, where they can get four first-round picks and two second-round selections. Thunder GM Sam Presti has gone in the business of collecting a boatload of draft capital, including 14 first-round picks, over the next five years. At some point, Presti could cash in on all of those assets when the Thunder makes some progress towards being a playoff team. OKC’s main goal this upcoming 2021-22 campaign is to continue developing their young squad. Likewise, they could also use this season to see which of them will be part of their future moving forward.