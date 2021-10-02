Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown relationship gets brutally honest take from Al Horford

The Boston Celtics are only going as far as their dynamic duo of Jays can take them. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the two stars steering the ship for their franchise. Both Celtics stars have a ton of on-court similarities. They have a similar frame, can play and defend the same positions, and alternate as the key cog for the team on any given night. But their off-court differences have caught the attention of some, as the two simply don’t share as much in common off the court.