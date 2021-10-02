CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

ICYMI: Historic Polynesian-Themed Mai-Kai Restaurant to Reopen, Never-Before-Seen Footage Inside Category 4 Hurricane Sam

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIconic Polynesian-Themed Restaurant to Reopen After a Year. Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Historic Polynesian-Themed Mai-Kai Restaurant to Reopen in South Florida. South Florida's historic Polynesian-themed Mai-Kai restaurant will be making a comeback after flood damage forced its closure last...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Historic Shuttered Mai-Kai Restaurant To Reopen In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Seasoned Miami restaurant and entertainment operators are coming to the rescue of one of South Florida’s iconic restaurant and entertainment venues. Closed for more than a year because of catastrophic water damage to the decades old building and complete destruction of the kitchen, the prospects of Fort Lauderdale’s Mai-Kai ever returning to its former glory seemed dim at best. The Mai-Kai, a taste of Polynesian food, dance, and Tiki drinks in the heart of Broward County had been the go-to spot for family fun, a dinner and show, weddings, and anniversaries. Bob Thornton and his brother Jack opened the...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hurricane Sam restrengthens into Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Sam is a Category 4 storm. Read updates below:. Hurricane Sam is continuing to strengthen in the Atlantic. Sam is forecast to pass well to the northwest of the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday and Thursday. Hurricane Hunters said Sam’s winds have increased to near 130...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Oakland Park, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
WPTV

Video: Ocean drone captures amazing video inside Category 4 Hurricane Sam

An ocean drone has captured some amazing video footage from inside a powerful Category Four hurricane that is barreling across the Atlantic Ocean. The uncrewed Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 battled 50-foot waves and winds of more than 120 mph inside of Hurricane Sam to capture the footage. The National Oceanic...
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened again to a powerful Category 4 storm. It’s centered well offshore in the Atlantic Ocean but could still send dangerous swells and rip currents later this week to the Bahamas, Bermuda and eventually the northeastern U.S. coast. Sam is located about 610 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 9 mph. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said top sustained winds rose again to 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters expect it to remain a major hurricane through late this week as it turns northward on a track that would keep its center well offshore.
MIAMI, MO
NBC Miami

ICYMI: Fact-Checking Why Haitians Are Crossing Into the U.S. Through Texas, Miami-Dade Schools Change Quarantine Policy

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. PolitiFact: Why Haitians Are Crossing Into the U.S. in Texas, and Not Somewhere Closer. The images and news reports of migrants gathered under a border bridge are the latest immigration challenge facing the Biden administration. The reports have also prompted some social media users to raise questions about how Haitians ended up crossing into Texas, rather than Florida, which is much closer to Haiti.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Thomas
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Devastating Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
thefocus.news

Who is Big Meech's sister, Nicole Flenory? Meet her actress in BMF

Find out all you need to know about Big Meech’s sister, Nicole Flenory, following the onscreen debut of original crime series BMF. Meet the rising star actress who plays her in the show and explore her social media platforms. Who is Big Meech’s sister?. New crime series BMF centres on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mai Kai Restaurant#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Polynesian#Food Drink#Icymi#Nbc#The Mai Kai#Fiu
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Injured, Leaves Florida Amid Brian Laundrie Search

Duane "Dog" Chapman has left Florida without finding Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, confirmed her father is heading back to Colorado to "handle some business" and is leaving a team behind in Florida to continue their search. He also reportedly injured his ankle during the search. Chapman joined the search for Laundrie in late September and has faced allegations of participating in the hunt for publicity.
PETS
Complex

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi Found Brotherhood and Soul on ‘BMF’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Creating a show that’s inspired by a true story can have its challenges. Randy Huggins was entrusted with writing and creating STARZ’s latest series BMF, based on the Flenory Brothers from Detroit and the Black Mafia Family drug empire they started in the late 1980s. Huggins felt the pressure that comes with telling a real-life story when the people who inspired it and lived it are still around and directly involved with the project. 50 Cent executive produced the series and together with Huggins they have been able to recreate a fictional world that accurately depicts the real lifestyle and the environment that birthed Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory, aka Big Meech and Southwest T, two of the most notorious drug lords in the country’s history. Casting those two main roles was the most crucial part of it all. Bringing on 21-year-old Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. to play his own father was critical to 50 when creating the series, and it added to the authenticity of the story.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Passenger attempts to storm cockpit, fights, kicks and strangles flight attendants on JetBlue rampage

A man on board a JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan on Wednesday allegedly assaulted crew members and tried to storm the cockpit, according to an FBI affidavit.The passenger, identified as Khalil El Dahr, had to be restrained to a chair with several seatbelt extenders for the rest of the flight. According to the affidavit, Mr Dahr had reportedly attempted to make a phone call mid-air but was livid after he was unsuccessful. Less than 30 minutes in the air, he reportedly got out of his seat and rushed towards the cockpit screaming in Spanish and Arabic, asking to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer reveals what he knows about mysterious storage unit

Brian Laundrie’s attorney says he has “no idea” on the location of the storage unit Brian Laundrie visited in August amid his cross-country road trip with girlfriend Gabby Petito. Earlier this week, Steven P. Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox 5 News in New York that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy