Apryl Jones' Ex Lil Fizz Apologizes to Omarion for Dating Her: 'I Did Some F---ked Up S---t'

 8 days ago

Apryl Jones

Apryl Jones quickly found herself at the center of the B2K drama when she moved on from Omarion, the father of her children, to his former bandmate and friend Lil Fizz.

At the time, Apryl and Fizz defended their decision -- while April shed light on a relationship with Omarion which was far from perfect.

This week, Fizz issued an apology to Omarion.

"I don't think it would be right if I didn't take this moment, bro, to publicly apologize to you," said Fizz to a crowd. "I did some f---ked up s---t to my brother and I'm not proud of it, man. So I want to say here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any type of dysfunction I caused between you and your family," he said.

Last year, Omarion spoke to DJ Vlad, Omarion said he didn't have any ill feelings towards the pair.

"I don't feel no ways, I don't feel any way about it," he said. "I think that if they're happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though."

He continued, "She's still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life! I think people should do whatever makes them happy. I think they should change the narrative."

Back in March, Apryl revealed that Fizz was upset to find out that she had been seeing another man after their breakup.

"We started out as best friends. So I still love him, and it makes me sad. At the end of the day, I still love people who hurt me, and that's the problem I have," she said on "Love & Hip Hop.".\ "I just try to understand where everybody is coming from. But I just ask for the respect. Don't hurt me and you're hurt."

"How many times do a woman got to hold a motherf—-r down? How many times do we got to be the strong ones out of the bunch? I'm tired! I'm tired and the weight is on my shoulders."

