“Taking off in an A-10 is like being in an old pickup when you stomp on the gas.” Former Warthog pilot describes his first flight aboard the mighty A-10.

SR-71 #955 was a test bird destined to spend her flying career in the US, primarily in Southern California. But this Blackbird had a secret life. Like all SR-71 Blackbird spy planes with tail numbers below 958, #955 was never used for any operational missions. According to Habu.org in fact, the first 6 SR-71As were retained by the US Air Force (USAF) and Lockheed (3 each) as flight test aircraft, where new systems and configurations would be tested before being applied to the rest of the fleet. The next two aircraft produced (#956 and #957) were both SR-71B trainers, and were never flown outside of the US.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 22 DAYS AGO