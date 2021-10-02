“Taking off in an A-10 is like being in an old pickup when you stomp on the gas.” Former Warthog pilot describes his first flight aboard the mighty A-10.
‘In many ways, it is your first solo. You see, they only ever made one two-seat A-10, and that one is sitting in a museum,’ Lynn Taylor, former A-10 pilot. The Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II is a single-seat, twin turbofan engine, straight wing jet aircraft developed by Fairchild-Republic for the US Air Force (USAF). The Warthog or Hog (as the A-10 is dubbed by its aircrews) is specially designed for close air support of ground forces.theaviationgeekclub.com
