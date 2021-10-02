CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

“Taking off in an A-10 is like being in an old pickup when you stomp on the gas.” Former Warthog pilot describes his first flight aboard the mighty A-10.

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘In many ways, it is your first solo. You see, they only ever made one two-seat A-10, and that one is sitting in a museum,’ Lynn Taylor, former A-10 pilot. The Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II is a single-seat, twin turbofan engine, straight wing jet aircraft developed by Fairchild-Republic for the US Air Force (USAF). The Warthog or Hog (as the A-10 is dubbed by its aircrews) is specially designed for close air support of ground forces.

theaviationgeekclub.com

Comments / 38

Mudpaws Voom
9d ago

I'm just glad we have them as part of our protection , would not want to be on the receiving end of these jet's.

Reply(2)
9
George Blake
9d ago

Aircraft was designed as an air-to-ground fighter. Its purpose is to destroy ground targets and take heavy fire in the process. Wasn't made to go fast.

Reply(2)
2
Gen Beau
8d ago

The Two Backbone Of The Air Force Is The A-10 & B-52. May They Long Live As They Can.👍👍👍💖💖👍👍👍💖👍👀

Reply(1)
4
Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

A-10 pilot tells the story of when he “oversped” the Warthog. And he explains why the A-10 can “shrug off” just about anything including going too fast.

‘Neither my wingman nor I had ever heard of anyone overspeeding in the Hawg. It was more of a theoretical thing,’ Lynn Taylor, former A-10 Warthog pilot. In aeronautics, air brakes or speed brakes are a type of flight control surface used on an aircraft to increase the drag on the aircraft. When extended into the airstream they cause an increase in the drag on the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

EC-37B Compass Call makes first flight

The proposed replacement for the U.S. Air Force’s EC-130H Compass Call aircraft recently made its first flight. L3Harris Technologies is working with an industry team to integrate the Compass Call EW system onboard the modern Gulfstream G550 business jet. The G550 has increased speed, endurance, and extended stand-off range over...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Project Featherduster: the exercise that proved the F-104 could have been a better MiG killer than the F-4C, F-105D and F-100D

Pilots flying the F-86H in the role of the MiG-17 found that the F-104 was the most challenging of all these adversary fighters even in some high-g turning situations. Designed as a supersonic superiority fighter, the F-104 Starfighter was produced in two major versions. Armed with a six-barrel M-61 20mm Vulcan cannon, it served as a tactical fighter, and when equipped additionally with heat-seeking Sidewinder missiles, as a day-night interceptor. Development of the F-104 began in 1952, and the first XF-104 made its initial flight in 1954. On May 18, 1958, an F-104A set a world speed record of 1,404.19 mph, and on Dec. 14, 1959, an F-104C set a world altitude record of 103,395 feet. The Starfighter was the first aircraft to hold simultaneous official world records for speed, altitude and time-to-climb.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Miami

Flight to MIA Experiences Mechanical Issues Minutes Before Landing

Passengers on a flight headed for Miami had a scare in the air Thursday when the plane had mechanical issues minutes before it was supposed to land. Passengers on American Airlines flight 2295 from St. Lucia say their captain let them know there was a mechanical issue minutes before landing.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Taylor
aerotechnews.com

F-35A completes milestone test with refurbished nuclear gravity bombs

Two F-35A Lightning II aircraft recently released B61-12 Joint Test Assemblies during the F-35A’s first Full Weapon System Demonstration, completing the final flight test exercise of the nuclear design certification process. The 422nd and 59th Test and Evaluation Squadrons at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., led Air Combat Command’s portion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Air Force in Pursuit of High Speed Hovercraft

Air Force in Pursuit of High Speed Aircraft (Updated) A new challenge sponsored by the Air Force’s innovation incubator, AFWERX, aims to help the service and Special Operations Command find and develop a high speed aircraft. The High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing, or HSVTOL, Concept Challenge imagines an aircraft that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
paddleyourownkanoo.com

“Leave Everything, Jump and Slide”: Passengers Grab Bags During Spirit Airlines Emergency Evacuation After Engine Fire

Passengers grabbed bags from overhead lockers and ignored crew members instructions to remain seated after a bird strike during takeoff caused an engine fire on a Spirit Airlines flight from Atlantic City on Saturday evening. Spirit Airlines flight NK3044 was due to depart Atlantic City for what should have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
samchui.com

Kalitta Air B747 Suffers Engine BackFire During Landing

On 30th September a Kalitta Air Boeing 747-400 suffered a minor backfire on engine #3 during a landing at East Midlands Airport, UK. According to the AvHerald, shortly after the 32-year-old aircraft, with registration N741CK and performing freight flight K4330 from Leipzig, Germany to East Midlands, UK, had touched down on runway 27 it experienced streaks of flame and a loud bang from its CF6 engine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Pilot#Flight Instructor#First Flight#Thunderbolt#The Us Air Force#Usaf#The N Aw#Fairchild#Dt E#Ecm#A 10as#Hawg
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Navy F-14 Pilots explain why a non-RIO must be trained ‘in doing several things’ to fly in the Tomcat back seat

Although only the F-14 pilot has flight controls in the front seat, there are a lot of things that are only in the Tomcat radar intercept officer (RIO) back seat. The F-14 Tomcat was conceived as both an air superiority fighter and a long-range naval interceptor, which enabled it to both serve as escort attack aircraft when armed with Sparrow missiles and fleet air defense loitering interceptor role when armed with Phoenix missiles.
MILITARY
thedrive

20 KC-135s Were Rapidly Launched Out Of Fairchild AFB This Morning (Updated)

A massive flock of KC-135 tankers left Fairchild AFB in quick succession this morning and are now flying across the country. Aircraft trackers got a special surprise on Wednesday, September 29th, when a massive string of KC-135 tankers launched in quick succession out of Fairchild Air Force Base in northeastern Washington State. Soon it became apparent that no less than 17, and possibly more [the number was 20, see the update at the bottom of the post], of the ancient aerial refuelers were on some sort of mission, flying in a tightly-packed line across the northern United States.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techxplore.com

DARPA'S Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept achieves successful flight

DARPA, in partnership with the U.S. Air Force, completed a free flight test of its Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) last week. The missile, built by Raytheon Technologies, was released from an aircraft seconds before its Northrop Grumman scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) engine kicked on. The engine compressed incoming air mixed with its hydrocarbon fuel and began igniting that fast-moving airflow mixture, propelling the cruiser at a speed greater than Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mental_Floss

Can an Average Passenger Actually Be Talked Through Landing a Plane in an Emergency?

Some people are born great, and others have greatness thrust upon them. And there are few thrustings-upon more dramatic than the disaster-movie scenario of an airliner’s flight crew being stricken and a non-pilot having to take the wheel and land the plane. It's typically depicted as being as simple as getting some instructions from the tower and setting the plane down on the runway—but is that how it would really go down?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
eturbonews.com

Mysterious Flights of the F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter

Although the F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter jet has officially been replaced by the F-22 Raptor jet, it appears to still be in service, disguised as cruise missiles. In fact, the history of the Nighthawk is not without mystery. Creation of the Nighthawk was carried out in secret beginning in 1975.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The secret life of SR-71 #955: the first Blackbird to use the Advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar System to photograph Soviet Submarines

SR-71 #955 was a test bird destined to spend her flying career in the US, primarily in Southern California. But this Blackbird had a secret life. Like all SR-71 Blackbird spy planes with tail numbers below 958, #955 was never used for any operational missions. According to Habu.org in fact, the first 6 SR-71As were retained by the US Air Force (USAF) and Lockheed (3 each) as flight test aircraft, where new systems and configurations would be tested before being applied to the rest of the fleet. The next two aircraft produced (#956 and #957) were both SR-71B trainers, and were never flown outside of the US.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Watch This RC-135 Spy Plane Make A Frightening Crosswind Landing In England (Updated)

The RC-135 Combat Sent slams down before its left wing dips dangerously low and the jet goes careening down the runway. On September 7, 2021, an RC-135U Combat Sent electronic intelligence-gathering aircraft, one of just two in existence, made a frightening crosswind landing at RAF Mildenhall in England. The RC-135 had returned from an intriguing mission that saw the spy plane circumnavigate the border of Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

USAF F-102 pilot tells the story of when he was left alone in the cockpit of a KC-135 flying from the US to Okinawa

‘So … there I was, the only pilot in the cockpit and I have never piloted a KC-135 before!,’ Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot. ‘During the Vietnam era, I was stationed in Okinawa, as a pilot, flying the F-102,’ recalls Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot, on Quora. “I had just finished an R&R to the states and was returning to Okinawa. To get back, I caught a “hop” in a KC-135 (Jet tanker) from Travis Air Force Base, California, to Okinawa. Normally, the passengers sit in the back of the aircraft, where many times it is also packed with cargo, such as spare engines, etc. In this flight, there were about five to ten passengers, as I recall.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

A Pilot Built a 1:3 Scale B-17 Bomber Replica That Actually Flies

Aviation enthusiast and Vietnam veteran Jack Bally decided in 1999 that he wanted to build a 1:3 scale replica of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, a Jalopnik report explains. The massive project took 17 years to complete, but any aviation enthusiast would argue that the hard work was worth it when they see footage of the incredibly like-for-like aircraft take flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

The AC-130J Gunship's First Solid State Laser Weapon Has Arrived For Testing

The laser system could offer the already super versatile AC-130J a new way to covertly destroy and disable critical targets. The U.S. Air Force has taken delivery of the first prototype Airborne High Energy Laser, or AHEL, which is set to be flight tested on one of its AC-130J Ghostrider gunships next year. The service hopes to demonstrate the feasibility of adding this directed-energy weapon to the AC-130J's already very diverse arsenal, which could give these aircraft a unique capability to engage ground targets silently and stealthily.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy