When a snowstorm engulfed runners Saturday during a 50-mile marathon across several Utah peaks, the blinding conditions caught some wearing only shorts and T-shirts. “As it got colder and colder, it was getting scary,” runner Kelcey McClung Stowell told The New York Times. “The snow was getting so deep, we couldn’t see the trail. It was coming down like hail, and my hood froze to my face.”

