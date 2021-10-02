Team Dramabeans: What we’re watching

Since things have advanced to the point that we’ve seen what happened to either interrupt or enact Endgame in a much different and definitely more final fashion, What If? season 2 is going to be pushing into the current phase and, depending on whether the movies outpace the animated show or not, it sounds as though we’ll see plenty of development in the What If? series that will be on the big screen at one point or another. What it doesn’t sound like is that we’ll be seeing anything that hasn’t been featured already, which does make sense considering how many MCU fans haven’t really been big comic book fans before the MCU was created. There’s nothing exclusionary about really since Marvel predates the MCU by so many years and, by extension, any episodes that included material that had not been introduced into the MCU yet would only be fully recognized by those that have been reading the comics for so long. Seriously, if anything about the X-Men came crashing into the What If? series right now, a lot of people would be insanely confused, unless they’d read the comics.

