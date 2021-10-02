Around the Farm 10/1/21: Urena Fillmyer Quezada
DSL – Rays2 11, Indians Red 6 (F/10) Heath Fillmyer Columbus, SP): 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 K – Fillmyer walked a batter in the first, then allowed a single in the third after a perfect second. He was perfect again in the fourth before allowing a walk and single in the fifth. He used a double play to finish that inning with the shut out intact. That would go away in the sixth as he allowed a lead off single and a steal before another single knocked home the only Bats run. The Clippers held on to the 2-1 lead, however, earning Heath the win.indiansbaseballinsider.com
Comments / 0