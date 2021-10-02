Around the Farm 10/1/21: Urena Fillmyer Quezada

Steven Kwan (Columbus, CF): 2-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI – Kwan continues to mash at the Triple-A level. His multi-hit effort was the Clippers’ only one on Thursday night and included a colossal blast into the netting in front of the right field balcony (Huntington Park has netting everywhere, even in front of the bleachers. Steven is slashing .302/.385/.510 with nine extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple, and five home runs) while scoring 22 runs and driving in 13 in his first month at the pinnacle of the minors (24 games played). His fielding was also stellar last night as he had an outfield assist on a play at the plate and was close to one on multiple other occasions.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO