CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Bruno Fernandes insists Manchester United must improve to have chance at trophies

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNlTS_0cF7Mb2z00

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United have to do much better if they are to win silverware this season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side stumbled to a home draw with Everton.

While in a stronger position than they were at the same stage last season, the Red Devils failed to build on the feelgood factor of Wednesday’s last-gasp Champions League victory against Villarreal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Wednesday’s match-winner but was on the bench on Saturday lunchtime, when United went into half-time ahead through Anthony Martial’s first club goal in eight months.

Everton had threatened before that and Andros Townsend levelled midway through the second half, with Yerry Mina denied a memorable winner having been ruled offside by the video assistant referee.

The frustrating home draw compounded last weekend’s 1-0 league loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford, where United playmaker Fernandes made his frustration clear.

“We should win this game,” the Portugal international told the BBC. “We should create more chances.

“We should not concede that kind of goal. It’s not the first time and we have to look at our mistakes and see what we can do.

“We don’t look at the league table at this moment but of course we should have more points. We drop points at home and we should not do that.

“These last two games at home was not good enough in the Premier League.

“If we want silverware at the end of the season we have to do much better.”

United have not won a trophy since 2017 and are already out of the Carabao Cup following the recent home loss to West Ham.

Solskjaer retains a calm focus amid mounting scrutiny but knows there are improvements to make over the international break.

“Every game is a big game at Man United, so it’s a big month,” Solskjaer said with October trips to Leicester and Tottenham bookending the Champions League home clash with Atalanta and visit of rivals Liverpool.

“It has been a big month. Lots of changes have happened at the club in the last month, so we’ve just got to be focused, make sure we use the international break well, us as coaches, who stay at home.

“The other ones who go away with their national teams come back with energy again, clear focus, good mindset and do well.

“But the mindset is good, the players are hungry to improve and today we dominated the game, we just couldn’t get that second goal that you need in games like this because Everton, as we knew from last season, can score a goal from nowhere.”

Solskjaer was left “a bit deflated and disappointed” by the draw but had no regrets about leaving Ronaldo out of the starting line-up on Saturday, when his team struggled to deal with opponents on the break again.

“When we conceded that counter-attack, we were in total control, dominated the game,” the United boss said of Everton’s leveller. “Well, I can’t say total control because we conceded a goal from a corner that we had.

“There was still four players behind the ball and we should’ve dealt with it.

“That was same case against Villarreal. We had a few too many counter-attacks against those and that’s definitely something that we need to work on.”

It was an impressive move ended with a fine finish by Townsend, who produced a Ronaldo-style celebration after sealing Rafael Benitez’s men earned a deserved point.

“I think it was brave because we have some players that they are not playing with us and the other players have too many minutes and are a bit tired at the end,” the Everton manager said.

“But I think overall it was a great performance. The team was doing really well in defence and on the counter attack.

“We had the chances we wanted and it was a pity because we can be happy with one point but it could be even better.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes: I knew we'd beat Villarreal

Bruno Fernandes was completely confident that Manchester United would beat Villarreal on Wednesday. The Red Devils fought back from 1-0 to win the game, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a late winner. "I always thought we could win, even after they scored," Fernandes told BT Sport. "I felt we could always...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to apologetic Bruno Fernandes Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldon reacts to Bruno Fernandes post. Cristiano Ronaldo has shown his support for Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder missed a penalty during Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday. Man United were awarded a penalty in injury time at the end of the game, just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

I will take penalty again 'without fear or dread' - Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he will step up for a penalty again "without fear or dread" after missing against Aston Villa. Fernandes hit his kick over the bar in stoppage time at the end of Saturday's 1-0 Premier League home defeat. But he tweeted: "I once again took...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Bruno Fernandes throws support behind Man Utd manager Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to lead the club. That is the opinion of star midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who spoke up for his boss before the side's 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal. United were coming off three losses in four matches in all competitions,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Anthony Martial
SPORTbible

MOTD 2 Ruthlessly Mock Bruno Fernandes Over Penalty Miss For Man United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was the victim of some savage mockery on Match of the Day 2 after his awful penalty miss over the weekend. The usually reliable 27-year-old was gifted a golden opportunity to rescue a point from the spot deep into injury time after Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause was adjudged to have handled inside the box.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Only 4 penalty misses in his career! - What is Bruno Fernandes' penalty conversion rate?

Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss against Aston Villa was only the fourth missed penalty in his career... Bruno Fernandes was in the limelight for all the wrong reasons over the weekend after the Portuguese midfielder failed to convert a penalty against Aston Villa in the dying moments of the match as Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the ongoing Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Everton#The Red Devils#The Premier League#Tottenham#Atalanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Tribal Football

​Man Utd contract talks with Bruno Fernandes lagging for two reasons

Manchester United's contract talks with Bruno Fernandes are stumbling for two significant reason. The Red Devils are eager to tie down the Portuguese to a long-term deal on a significantly higher salary, following his outstanding displays since signing from Sporting CP. Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that two issues...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

PSG have room for improvement despite getting one over Manchester City

On the surface, there's a lot to like about Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 win over Manchester City. Lionel Messi scored his first goal for his new club, Gianluigi Donnarumma pitched a shutout in his first Champions League start, and PSG held their own against a City side that played them off the park a few months ago. Fans at the Parc des Princes reveled on a night PSG's Qatari owners had long envisioned.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'When you have Cristiano you always have a chance': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Ronaldo's last-minute winner for saving 'lucky' Manchester United against Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated a record-breaking night in the Champions League with a dramatic injury-time winner for Manchester United at Old Trafford. On the night he made a record 178th appearance in the competition, Ronaldo also scored United’s latest ever goal in the Champions League when he sank Villarreal 2-1 in the fifth minute of injury-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: Must-win Champions League match leaves nowhere to hide

There’s a simple formula for successful football teams. Employ the best manager available and buy the finest players you can afford. Get the first half of the equation wrong and even the most expensive squads start from a point of weakness. Manchester United are in that position now.Bruno Fernandes’ public apology for missing a penalty in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa was more than a piece of muddleheaded PR. It is a symptom of a club where something is not quite right. That something is the manager. Among other things.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a Stretford End hero but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

280K+
Followers
119K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy