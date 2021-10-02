CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Members of Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha. Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ethiopia is facing an ‘immense humanitarian crisis’, UN chief warns

Ethiopia is facing an “immense humanitarian crisis” amid civil war and famine, United Nations secretary general António Guterres has warned. The UN chief made the comments during an emergency meeting of the security council on Wednesday, calling for Addis Ababa to grant “unhindered” aid access, a week after the country expelled seven UN officials.
CHINA
AFP

UN chief demands evidence for officials' expulsion from Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
WORLD
New Haven Independent

Protesters Demand Path To Citizenship

A mic held against her mask, Nayeli Garcia looked up through the rain at U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s office to let the New Haven Congresswoman—and everyone within earshot—know who she is. I am a student at Gateway Community College, Garcia said. I am an essential worker who cleans houses. I...
NEW HAVEN, CT
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali

The UN Secretary-General has condemned an attack against peacekeepers in Mali on Saturday which left one Egyptian 'blue helmet' dead, and four others seriously injured. Antonio Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the family of the victim, as well as the Government and people of Egypt, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured peacekeepers serving with the UN Stabilization Mission for Mali (MINUSMA).
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
AFP

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in 'massive' move

Ethiopian troops and their allies have launched air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive. A spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday there was a "massive move" against the rebels. Just five days ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term after a landslide election win, vowing to defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the war and alarm about the desperate humanitarian crisis it has triggered. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said there had been "mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment" of rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying "tens of thousands are amassed" in northern Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.
MILITARY
AFP

'Back to square zero': Ethiopia's Oromos rebuke Abiy at festival

At the first sound of gunfire, Lelise Abdissa leapt into a ditch for cover, only to be crushed by other panicked revellers as Ethiopian troops clashed with protesters during a religious festival five years ago. She awoke hours later in a hospital with a broken arm, but she was lucky: Scores of people died in the October 2016 stampede that marred the celebration of Irreecha, a thanksgiving festival for Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromos. The carnage, triggered by soldiers using tear gas and live rounds to control anti-government protesters, was a major flashpoint in the years-long movement that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's first Oromo ruler, to power. But with Abiy now set to be sworn in for a new five-year term, the enthusiasm surrounding his appointment has long faded for some Oromos.
SOCIETY
Idaho8.com

UN Secretary-General rebuffs Ethiopia’s demand for senior UN officials to leave the country

The United Nations has rebuffed Ethiopia’s decision to expel seven senior UN officials as the country’s war-torn northern Tigray region descends into famine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday. Ethiopia declared the officials, who are responsible for coordinating critical humanitarian assistance, “persona non grata” on Thursday, just days after...
JOE BIDEN
americanmilitarynews.com

Hongkongers spray Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s portrait black at protest in democratic Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Hong Kong pro-democracy activists marked China’s Oct. 1 National Day on Friday with protests in Taiwan against oppressive behavior by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and warnings of its ongoing attempts to infiltrate the democratic island’s media and political life.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oromo People#Oromos#Protest Riot#Down
wtaq.com

Supporters chant ‘freedom’ at Catalan leader’s extradition heading

SASSARI, Italy (Reuters) – Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont appeared in court on Monday in Sardinia where a judge will decide whether to extradite him to Spain to face sedition charges linked to Catalonia’s 2017 failed independence bid. A few dozen supporters gathered outside, waving Catalan and Sardinian flags and...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Sworn in for New Term, Ethiopia Leader Promises to Fend off Foreign Pressure

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday, telling a crowd of thousands he would protect the country from foreign interference, amid global criticism over the war in the northern region of Tigray. His party scored a landslide victory in...
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants protest outside UN office in Libya for 10th day

Hundreds of migrants protested for the 10th straight day Monday outside a United Nations facility in Libya s capital of Tripoli demanding evacuation from the North African nation.The gathering outside the U.N. refugee agency’s facility began after Libyan authorities launched a massive crackdown on migrants earlier this month in the western town of Gargaresh, detaining more than 5,000 people.The detained migrants were held in overcrowded detention centers where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife. U.N.-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.The government in Tripoli...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Herald

Tigray forces say Ethiopia has launched a major offensive

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Tigray forces say Ethiopia's government has launched its threatened major military offensive against them in an attempt to end a nearly year-old war. A statement from the Tigray external affairs office alleged that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian 'œregular and irregular fighters' launched a coordinated assault on several fronts. It blamed Ethiopian forces and those from the country's Amhara region, where much of the recent fighting has occurred after Tigray forces retook much of their own region in June.
MILITARY
The Independent

4 detained during massive pro-EU protest in Poland

Police in Warsaw said Monday that four people, including a nephew of the prime minister, were detained during a massive protest against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Organizers and Warsaw authorities say that up to 100,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Warsaw Sunday to show their support for the EU. A nephew of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground being detained.Warsaw Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak confirmed the temporary detention of Franek Broda, with the use...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Polexit’ fears spark mass pro-EU protests across Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles have taken part in pro-EU protests after a ruling by the nation’s constitutional court inflamed tensions with Brussels. Protesters fear that the court ruling, which found that parts of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution, could force the country to leave the European Union. Thousands of people waving EU flags filled Warsaw’s historic Castle Square on Sunday evening, some of them chanting “We are staying!” Donald Tusk, leader of the main opposition party Civic Platform, had called for the protests to support Poland’s continued membership of the European Union. Speaking to the crowd,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

Poles gathered in cities across the country Sunday to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.Donald Tusk the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend Poland’s continued membership in the 27-nation EU. “We have to save Poland, no one will do it for us,” Tusk said. TVN24, an all-news broadcaster, broadcast scenes of crowds gathering in Warsaw Krakow Poznan and other cities with EU and Polish flags....
PROTESTS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
121K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy