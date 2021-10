Apex Legends has made attempts at creating in-game lore for a while now. While the teasers are strongly integrated at this point, things like the PvE Season 5 story quest didn’t seem to be quite what the developers were looking for. That said, the team behind Apex Legends is giving lore-heavy questing another swing. This time, the quests will be done in any unranked Battle Royale match, similar to teasers. But instead of getting hints about a future update, you will be going for in-game rewards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO