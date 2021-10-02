CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Maher Blasts People ‘On the Left’ Who ‘Politicized’ Ivermectin: ‘It’s a Drug. It’s Not a Politician.’

By Caleb Howe
mediaite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Maher said that it’s crazy that drugs meant (or not meant) to treat covid are treated as political rather than medical or scientific subjects, including Ivermectin. Toward the end of Friday’s Real Time on HBO, Maher and his guests, writer Matt Taibbi and Katherine Mangu-Ward of Reason, discussed the news that Merck has developed a pill it says could be a dramatic lifesaver, cutting risk of death from covid-19 by about half.

