PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Welcome to October! It’s the month of Harvest and Halloween. COVID-19 certainly took a bite out of the festivities last year, so will this year be any better? Will the kids get to go trick-or-treating? Yes! says Dr. Randy Peters of Allegheny Health Network in part because one of the COVID issues from last year is gone — the fear of catching COVID by touch. “You don’t have to worry about getting COVID from your candy or from handouts and so on.” So he says bring on the ghosts, goblins, super heros, and princesses. “I’m kind of excited because...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO