Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Shutterstock via Kathy Hutchins

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.

In a promotional advertisement released on Monday for the game Candy Crush Saga: All Stars, Kardashian appeared to be sporting colored contacts and significantly plumper lips than usual as she supported the game. Kardashian appeared alongside football player Rob Gronkowski and singer Doja Cat in the advertisement, rocking long, boldly colored acrylic nails as well which tied into the bright theme of the game.

Rumors recently began swirling that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star was banned from the Met Gala for not having enough celebrity power. On Tuesday, one fan took to Twitter to ask Kardashian if the rumors were true, writing, “Khloé now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumors are true because I’ll burn that dinosaurs bones @KhloeKardashian please clarify thank u.”

Kardashian quickly responded to the tweet, writing, “Absolutely NOT True,” addressing the claims that she was classified “too C-list” for the star studded event. Although her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian were in attendance, Khloe has never actually been to a Met Gala throughout her years in the spotlight. However, she is not the only sibling to have never attended the event, and her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has also never graced the carpet.

Despite the Met Gala slight, Kardashian has been kept busy recently after appearing at the SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 earlier this month to support the brand. Although she has faced backlash for partnering with the brand despite their unethical work model and tendency for stealing from smaller designers, Kardashian acted as a judge at the event which then helped to support growing designers in their efforts.