CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

The Scary Downside To Calorie Counting That No One Tells You About, According To A Doctor

By Merrell Readman
shefinds
shefinds
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEzih_0cF77osO00
Shutterstock

Calories are units of energy which essentially determine how much fuel any given food will provide your body. With this, many people use counting calories as a method of achieving weight loss as it is necessary to create a calorie deficit over time if you hope to see your body change as a result of your diet.

In order to lose one pound, you must burn 3,500 calories more than you’ve consumed in order for your diet to be considered effective. That being said, while calorie counting is a great way to quantify your food and create a path to weight loss that can be easily followed, there are also dangers that come with this approach which may actually stand in your way of success, or even cause an unhealthy relationship with food when followed for an extended period of time.

Not sure if you should be counting calories? We checked in with Dr. Nancy Lin, PhD, XPRO for YogaSix GO and Dr. Macklin E. Guzmán, DHSc, and Chief Science Officer for Medi-Weightloss to get the full rundown on calorie counting, and why you should think twice before integrating this into your lifestyle when attempting to find success with weight loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qPRu_0cF77osO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKf1F_0cF77osO00

It’s worth noting that counting calories is not intrinsically a bad approach to losing weight, however, it can work to your detriment if calories are the only measure of your health that you’re tracking. Weight loss is also dependent on consuming nutrient dense, balanced meals, and when you focus only on the caloric density of what you’re eating it can be easy to continue to eat a less than ideal diet composed of calories that offer less benefit to your body.

If you’re eating 1,500 calories of junk food each day vs. 1,500 of veggies, grains, and protein, your body may feel weak and deprived, so boiling your diet down to the numbers can oversimplify what it actually takes to lose weight. “Foods with the same quantity of calories do not necessarily have the same quality of calories as depicted in the example above. Furthermore, nutrient-dense foods (e.g., fresh vegetables and fruits) tend to be much healthier for the body than processed foods with extra additives and chemicals,” explains Guzmán.

Eating must be done multiple times each day to survive. Counting calories, although sometimes effective for weight loss, can predispose you to potentially harmful tendencies and an unbalanced relationship with food. If you become obsessed with the calorie count of every food you’re eating, it may take the joy out of simple moments like going out to dinner or eating dessert without worrying about if it’s going to make you gain weight.

Moderation is key when it comes to eating and oftentimes you can eat most of your favorite foods in your diet for weight loss without tracking each morsel which enters your mouth. For this, intuitive eating can come into play. “Intuitive eating is an approach to eating where you are the expert at listening to your own body and hunger signals and cues. Intuitive eating is a style that promotes a healthy approach toward food and body image, by eating when you are hungry and stopping when you feel full,” explains Guzmán. “This approach, like calorie counting, may work effectively for some people but not others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjzQY_0cF77osO00

Macronutrients are another factor that can play into weight loss which is lost when merely counting calories. Broken down into healthy fats, protein, and carbs, your body needs each of these included in your diet at varying amounts in order to optimize your eating plan. “[Taking a] more comprehensive look at what your individualized body needs from a macro and micro view coupled with a look at the trends of how your body is growing, transforming, requiring throughout any health and wellness journey is recommended,” suggests Lin.

Instead of basing your eating plan around numbers, try building each meal to include some source of lean protein such as chicken, fish, beans, or tofu. Add on a healthy carb like whole wheat bread or oats, include a healthy fat like avocado or olive oil, and finish things off with a vegetable for a balanced dish that will allow you to lose weight, calories aside.

Counting calories can still be done safely and effectively in order to achieve results, but it should not be followed for an extended period of time and you should also not lose track of the nutritional value of your meal when quantifying food in this way. If you do decide to start following this method, it’s important to first check in with a medical professional so they can determine the best calorie range for your body type and goals instead of making that determination on your own.

Cutting down too low on calories can actually have an inverse effect on your health, leading to a slower metabolism, weight loss plateaus, and cravings that may come from depriving yourself of foods your body actually needs in the name of maintaining your calorie deficit. Don’t forget, a deficit can also be achieved through increasing your movement throughout the day, so focusing purely on calories cuts out an important factor in your overall health.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
signalscv.com

Keto Strong Reviews: The Top 5 (Keto Strong Pills) Shark Tank Facts!! 

Many people believe that they can get rid from the extra fat on their own. The task might look simple with diet & exercise but there is a different story. It is not possible for a person to reduce the extra fat from the body by himself. One needs to put a lot of efforts to reduce the extra pounds form the body tone. There are n number of obese individuals around the world who are tired with the extra fat. One needs to understand the fact that extra fat is not that easy to remove out as it seems like. 
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Progress

Researchers find counting steps healthier than counting calories

If you want to live longer and healthier, you may want to throw out the diet books and take a hike. Researchers associated with the University of Virginia say studies over the past two decades show physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness are more likely to improve medical outcomes and circumvent early death in overweight people than focusing on only weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calorie Counting#Calories#Gain Weight#Xpro#Medi Weightloss
thefreshtoast.com

3 Tips To Help You Eat Better Without Counting Calories

Counting calories doesn’t work for everyone, and can often lead to restriction. Here are some tips that can help you eat better and lose weight without all the negative baggage. Terms like dieting and calories are triggers for many, often associated with calorie restriction and obsessive eating patterns. But a...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
rachaelrayshow.com

3 Foods To Boost Your Mood, According to a Doctor

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. It's been a year filled with stress, to say the least—but luckily, Eat to Beat Disease author Dr. William Li...
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Low-Calorie Drink You Should Have Right After You Wake Up To Boost Your Immunity

While fall brings lots of joys, like Halloween, pumpkin spice, and cozy sweaters, it’s also the kickoff to cold and flu season. While in the past the unexplainable snore throat or sniffles were just part of the cold weather territory, the added pressure of COVID-19 makes even the slightest tickle in your throat a cause for concern. It’s important now more than ever to have a strong immune system, and that starts with your diet. There are many foods that have immune boosting properties, and it’s important to start adding them to your diet now to get ahead of cold and flu season. In particular, there are many beverages you can sip on throughout the day that will support your immune system. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies what some of her favorite drinks are to get your immune system working in top shape.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had Delta, According to Doctors

The Delta variant was first reported over the summer, and it is reported to be worse and more contagious than COVID. Even vaccinated people are still likely to catch it. The symptoms of the Delta variant are similar to COVID, but there are some crucial differences. According to health experts, here are sure signs you have or had the Delta variant. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
radioplusinfo.com

What Your Doctor Won’t Tell You

The public is invited to learn about early treatment protocols and prevention for COVID-19. A presentation will be held at the Fond du Lac Public Library in the McLane Room on Wednesday, October 13th and October 27th from 5:30p-7:30p. Information will be presented and handed out for any interested citizens who would like to learn about how to treat themselves at home with inexpensive supplements that they can purchase over the counter at health stores or local pharmacies.
FOND DU LAC, WI
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy