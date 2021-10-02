CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Little Known Oil You Should Be Using On Inflamed Skin, According To Derms

By Robyn Turk
 9 days ago
Shutterstock

Just when we thought we knew about every good skincare ingredient out there, a new trend is on the rise. Dermatologists can’t stop gushing over a little-known oil that can apparently do wonders for your beauty game – from fighting inflammation to reducing wrinkles.

Called borage seed oil, this up-and-comer is an antioxidant that strengthens the skin barrier while fighting inflammation and nourishing damage. It’s great for anyone with acne, eczema, rosacea and several other concerns.

And dermatologists love it!

“Borage seed oil helps to soothe and nourish skin by providing a high concentration of gamma-linolenic acid,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick tells us. “It helps to reduce inflammation and works well to calm the skin, improving dry and irritated skin without leaving the skin feeling greasy. It can be applied topically to the skin once or twice per day and may be found in preparations that are 100% borage seed oil or as part of other combinations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qPRu_0cF77nzf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVom0_0cF77nzf00

Borage seed oil comes from a Mediterranean plant and has a ton of benefits. For one thing, it is ultra-hydrating, plus it can help lock in moisture by strengthening the skin barrier. This is why borage seed oil it often used in moisturizers and serums.

You may even be using this oil in some skincare products without even realizing it.

However, if you'd like to reap all of the benefits of borage seed oil, we suggest using a facial serum that uses the ingredient as its star player. And you can do that with a powerful yet affordable product from The Ordinary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AZSC_0cF77nzf00

Introducing The Ordinary 100% Cold-Pressed Borage Seed Oil, aka your new best friend. At $4.20 per 30 ml bottle, this beauty boasts world-class results at drug-store pricing.

As its name implies, this serum is made with borage seed oil, and only borage seed oil. You can use it as a serum once or twice a day or add a drop or two into a serum you already use to dilute it.

Before trying a new product like this, test out a patch on the back of your hand to make sure your skin doesn't have a bad reaction. And if yoi're looking for more new serum options, scroll through some of our favorites here.

