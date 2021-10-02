Greater Taylorville Chillifest Off to Soggy Start; Pageants and Bags Tournament Moved to Expo Building at Fairgrounds
The 36th annual Greater Taylorville Chillifest got off to a soggy start at 9 o'clock Saturday morning. The opening ceremony and presentation of colors were held a few minutes late due to showers moving thru the area. Several of Taylorville's Cub Scout Troops presented the colors on the Chilllifest south stage, and the 8 members of the Taylorville High School Choir, under the direction of Keith Chase, sang the National Anthem.taylorvilledailynews.com
