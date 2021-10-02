CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taylorville, IL

Greater Taylorville Chillifest Off to Soggy Start; Pageants and Bags Tournament Moved to Expo Building at Fairgrounds

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
taylorvilledailynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 36th annual Greater Taylorville Chillifest got off to a soggy start at 9 o'clock Saturday morning. The opening ceremony and presentation of colors were held a few minutes late due to showers moving thru the area. Several of Taylorville's Cub Scout Troops presented the colors on the Chilllifest south stage, and the 8 members of the Taylorville High School Choir, under the direction of Keith Chase, sang the National Anthem.

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Taylorville, IL
Taylorville, IL
Government
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cub Scout Troops#Chilllifest
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy