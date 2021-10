Strictly's Amy Dowden has taken to social media following the news that she and Tom Fletcher have tested positive for coronavirus and will therefore miss Saturday's show. Amy and Tom made their Strictly debut at the weekend, wowing audiences and the judges with their Cha-Cha-Cha. But a short time later, it was revealed that the pair had both received positive COVID tests and will therefore now need to isolate.

