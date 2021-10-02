CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Petrofac considers refinancing as faces possible $240 million bribery fine

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -British oil services group Petrofac (LON:PFC) said it is looking at refinancing options including debt and fresh equity as it faces a possible $240 million fine from a London court. Petrofac decided to plead guilty to seven charges after a four-year Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into allegations...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

NatWest faces £340 million money laundering fine

NatWest Group could face a fine of several hundred million pounds from the U.K.’s financial watchdog after pleading guilty to three criminal charges of money laundering. The bank admitted that it failed to prevent money laundering at an English gold dealer. NatWest took in some 365 million pounds ($500 million) in deposits over five years, more than two-thirds of which was in cash despite the gold dealer indicating an annual revenue of 15 million pounds per year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theedgemarkets.com

Petrofac fined over bribery, ex-exec gets suspended sentence

(Oct 4): British oil services company Petrofac was fined 77 million pounds (US$105 million) on Monday and a former executive received a two-year suspended sentence after both pleaded guilty to bribery in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The penalty from Southwark Crown Court in London is less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Petrofac fined £77m for bribery offences, shares surge

Petrofac shares surged after the oilfield services provider said it has been fined £77m by Southwark Crown Court for seven offences of failing to prevent bribery in the Middle East between 2012 and 2015, drawing a line under the issue. 7,373.58. 13:30 05/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,928.34. 16:20 04/10/21. 0.00%. 0.00.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Debt Capital#Refinancing#Reuters#British#Lon#Pfc#Uae#Court
investing.com

Petrofac bribery sentencing postponed until Oct. 1

LONDON (Reuters) - The sentencing of British oil services company Petrofac (LON:PFC) over failing to prevent bribery between 2012 and 2015 has been postponed to Oct. 1 due to court scheduling, the company said on Monday. Petrofac had said it would plead guilty at a hearing on Monday to seven...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Petrofac Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case, Awaiting Sentencing

Petrofac has reached a plea agreement with the UK Serious Fraud Office concerning its investigation into the company's historical use of agents in the Middle East. Oilfield services firm Petrofac has reached a plea agreement with the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) concerning its investigation into the company's historical use of agents in the Middle East.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
investing.com

UK mulling further action to help firms with high energy costs - PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is still listening to industry concerns over high energy prices and discussing internally whether any further action is needed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. "We continue to listen carefully to what industry are saying and have talks across government about whether any action...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lexington County Chronicle

Ex-SCANA boss fined another $5 million

Kevin Marsh given 10 years in prison but reduced to 2 years. Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh will serve no more than 2 years in prison. Marsh was sentenced to 10 years in prison on state fraud charges today. SC Judge Mark Hayes reduced it to 2 years as part...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
editorials24.com

Canadian Bitcoin Mine Operator Facing $7 Million Fine for Setting Up Power Plants Without Permission – Editorials 99

Link Global, a bitcoin mine operator in Canada, is facing a fine of up to $7 million for installing power plants to run its miners without government permission. The company installed several power plants without following legal procedures and alleges that, if the penalty is enforced, it will constitute a fatal blow to its finances.
ECONOMY
gizmochina.com

Samsung faces $45 million fine from Dutch regulator for inflating its TV prices

Samsung has just been hit with a sizeable 39 million Euros (roughly 45 million US Dollars) fine from a Dutch regulator. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has found the company guilty of influencing the prices for its TVs. According to NLTimes, the South Korean tech giant influenced...
BUSINESS
businesstraveller.com

United fined $1.9 million for long tarmac delays

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has issued its largest ever fine for tarmac delay violations to United Airlines. DOT has fined United $1.9 million following “An extensive investigation by the Department’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection”. The Department found that between December 2015 and February 2021 the carrier “allowed...
WEATHER
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
investing.com

China’s Response to U.S. Trade Talks Shows Big Gap Between Two

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are still far apart on economic and trade questions, with recent statements from both sides showing just how big that gap remains. China’s ambassador to Washington said over the weekend that Beijing wants the U.S. to stop restrictions and sanctions against its companies, outlining some of the Asian nation’s demands for future talks. That was in response to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s comments before her call with Vice Premier Liu He, in which the U.S. raised concerns about China’s state-led support for businesses.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data

A US couple has been arrested in the state of West Virginia for allegedly selling information on nuclear warships to what they believed was a foreign state, the Justice Department said Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, who worked as a nuclear engineer for the US Navy, and his wife Diana, 45, were arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Saturday and charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act in a criminal complaint, the Justice Department said in a statement. For nearly a year, the couple "sold information known as restricted data concerning the design of nuclear powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power," the statement said, adding that the recipient of the information was in fact an undercover FBI agent. US nuclear-powered submarines were at the center of a major diplomatic crisis between Paris and Washington last month, when Australia scrapped a large contract to buy submarines from France.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy