Update: Stephon Gilmore has been traded ahead of his release. He goes to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick in 2022. The Dallas Cowboys caused the biggest roster wave of the young 2021 season when they announced the release of linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday evening. Smith has been an integral part of the Dallas defense for the last four years but his play had eroded to the point people wondered why it took so long. While the timing of a Week 5 release was odd, and several questions that needed answers were asked, it wasn’t shocking to anyone paying attention to his play or the composition of the Cowboys’ roster.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO