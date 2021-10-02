Former Sylvania man honored for Iraq war valor

Actions taken in the heat of battle on a dusty Baghdad highway 17 years ago have earned a former Sylvania man a place in the Ohio Military Hall of Fame.

Adam Zimmerman, 42, who now lives near Dallas, was the lead gunner on a convoy of five Humvees driving on Baghdad’s dangerous Supply Route Sword during Operation Iraqi Freedom when an ambush opened up.

When the engagement ended, no American soldier was killed or injured.

Mr. Zimmerman was among 15 Ohio veterans newly inducted Sept. 24 into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor, with Gov. Mike DeWine on hand for the Statehouse ceremony.

Mr. Zimmerman was not able to be present for the ceremony.

“I’m very honored. I love the state of Ohio,” Mr. Zimmerman told The Blade. “It’s a great honor to be recognized by the state in this way.”

His father, Dave Zimmerman, who still lives in Sylvania, said: “I did an awful lot of praying for him those years he was overseas.

“He’s been a source of pride for many years, and especially when he decided to join the Army shortly after the 9/11 incident that happened,” Mr. Zimmerman said, adding that he continues to be proud of his son.

That day in April, 2004, the 1998 Sylvania Southview High School graduate was perched halfway outside the roof of a Humvee as it motored on routine patrol — “looking for bad guys,” according to Mr. Zimmerman.

The bad guys found his patrol.

An obstruction on the highway forced the five vehicles onto a gravel roadway, and moments later machine gun fire, mortars, and shoulder-fired rockets were being trained on the armored vehicles from an ambush about 50 yards away.

In his exposed perch on the Army vehicle, Specialist Zimmerman fired back with a mounted machine gun.

The Army Commendation Medal with Valor that he received in 2004 tells what happened next.

“While receiving a heavy volume of enemy AK-47, machine gun, RPG [rocket-propelled grenade], and mortar fire, Spc. Zimmerman returned accurate and deadly M249 fire protecting the lives of those around him with little concern for his own safety,” his Army commendation says.

Mr. Zimmerman said his memory of that event is of firing at every attacker he saw. Fortunately, he said, his training was better than theirs: as soon as he fired back, they ducked behind a berm that flanked the road and fired wildly above that berm.

“I remember the whistle of the bullet as it goes past. And then a ‘ding” as it hits our vehicle. ‘Whiz, whiz, whiz’ and then ‘ding,’” he said.

“Scanning for targets and squeezing the trigger, yelling to my driver and team leader and telling them which way to go,” he recalled.

“Nobody got injured. It was pretty amazing. For most of us it was our first experience with combat,” he said, though the company did experience injury and loss of life in other firefights.

“Looking back, it was well set up,” Mr. Zimmerman said, referring to the ambush.

Today, Mr. Zimmerman is the stay-at-home father of twin 5-year-old boys, Adam Jr. and Austin, while his wife, Danielle, works. He is also a full-time student at the University of North Texas on the GI Bill working on a business degree. He already obtained a degree in history.

Mr. Zimmerman attended Sylvan Elementary School and McCord Junior High School before his time at Southview. His mother, Sandy Dewar, now lives in the Columbus area.

He enlisted in the Army in 2002. After a year of training at Fort Bragg, N.C., he was deployed to Iraq to fight as part of America’s 2003 invasion of that Middle Eastern country.

After one year on deployment he returned stateside for a year of training and for his military police company to replenish its ranks. He was deployed again for another year in 2006, this time as a driver. He left the Army as a staff sergeant in 2019.

In 2017, while he was a recruiter and living in Mansfield, Ohio, a childhood friend, Colby Bradley, was inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame.

Mr. Bradley, 41, went to the same Sylvania schools as Mr. Zimmerman, two years behind, and now lives in Holly Springs, N.C. He was nominated by his sister based on his own Army commendation for valor in combat in Afghanistan in 2010 as an Army Airborne Ranger.

In that instance, Mr. Bradley was armed with a Carl Gustav gun, a shoulder-mounted bazooka, that he fired at the enemy to protect a helicopter emergency airlift of two wounded comrades.

“It’s cool that two guys from the same high school ended up [in the Hall of Fame],” Mr. Bradley said.

Honored veterans represented America’s wartime heroes as far back as World War II, and including the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor, which coordinates with but is separate from the Ohio Military Hall of Fame of the Ohio Department of Veterans’ Services, was founded more than 20 years ago and now includes 437 veterans who were each awarded medals of valor for specific acts of bravery and heroism in combat.

In his remarks, Governor DeWine said Ohio and the nation owe debts of gratitude to all who have served.

"Today, Ohio salutes them for their service, which went above and beyond the call of duty," Mr. DeWine said. "We owe each of them so much. They risk everything for our freedom. The blessings that we sometimes take for granted do not come without a cost."