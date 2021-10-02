CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Morning Forecast

By Abigail Degler
WAFF
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning is looking fair with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Muggy temperatures going into the afternoon hours… we will see the lower to middle 80s again, but with sunshine to work with. We will have scattered chances for rain, with the mostly likely to see some,...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, October 11th

WEST MONROE, La. – (10/11/21) TODAY: Good Monday morning! The cold front will sweep through the ArkLaMiss this morning, bringing a few isolated to scattered showers and storms. The threat for the severe weather is diminishing as storms interact with a more stable environment. We will see showers continue throughout the morning and early afternoon. Behind the front, conditions will clear up with highs warming into the middle 80s. Winds may be a bit breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
WEST MONROE, LA
KEYT

Monday morning forecast October 11th

Temperatures are cooling down again Monday. The coast will be in the 60s and interior in the 70s. An inside slider is moving along the California and Nevada border. Cold air advection will set up a strong wind event, triggering an advisory until 11:00 am in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains with gusts reaching 45 mph, and upgrading to a high wind advisory through 3:00 am Tuesday with gusts reaching up to 65 mph. There are also wind advisories along the Central Coast, Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley until Monday night, plus on the South Coast and in the San Luis Obispo County valleys and mountains until Tuesday morning.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Tobyhanna (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Tobyhanna

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tobyhanna: Monday, October 11: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, October 12: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly
TOBYHANNA, PA
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Mostly cloudy and cool this evening, with a light rain chance - mainly south - through Monday morning. Clouds decrease Monday afternoon with more sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday. First Alert Wednesday, followed by comfortably cool weather!. Trump holds rally in Iowa. Updated: 22 hours ago. The former president spoke...
ENVIRONMENT
wamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Partly cloudy tonight with areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the lower 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Enola (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Enola

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Enola: Monday, October 11: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly Cloudy; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers
ENOLA, PA
Byhalia (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Byhalia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Byhalia: Monday, October 11: Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly
BYHALIA, MS
Clairton (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Clairton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clairton: Monday, October 11: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October
CLAIRTON, PA
Sardis (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Sardis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sardis: Monday, October 11: Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly
SARDIS, MS
Thornville (OH) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Thornville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Thornville: Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14:
THORNVILLE, OH
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Ridgeley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeley: Monday, October 11: Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during
RIDGELEY, WV
Suncook (NH) Weather Channel

Suncook Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Suncook: Monday, October 11: Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight; Wednesday,
SUNCOOK, NH
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Houlton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Monday, October 11: Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny then slight chance
HOULTON, ME
WAFF

Overnight showers expected along a weak cold front

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few isolated to scattered rain showers will develop late this evening as a weak cold front swings in from the west, shower coverage will be greatest for NW Alabama. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

