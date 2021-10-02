Redwood Falls Men Sentenced For Drug Offenses In Separate Incidents

Two Redwood Falls men were convicted of felony drug offenses in Redwood County District Court in separate cases last week. In the first, 25-year-old Gavin Gerald Zempel, was found by the Redwood Falls Police Department in an apartment complex on August 21, 2019. When officers investigated, they noticed the scent of burnt marijuana as they were approaching the building. Based on the scene and observations of individuals inside apparently hiding objects, officers applied for a search warrant. Officers found numerous items containing marijuana, ecstacy pills, and LSD. Gavin Gerald Zempel was sentenced last week of felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 365 days in the Redwood County jail, with 363 days of that time stayed for two years, and two years supervised probation. In the second case, 43-year-old Traivel Lamont Wingo, was apprehended by a Minnesota Department of Corrections agent assisted by the Redwood Falls Police Department, on a warrant of apprehension. Traivel Lamont Wingo was sentenced last week of felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 24 months, with credit for 287 days’ time served.