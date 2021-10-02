CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Only Murders in the Building’s Non-Verbal Episode

By Craig Blankenhorn
Corydon Times-Republican
 9 days ago

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Only Murders in the Building’s Non-Verbal Episode. 'The Boy From 6B' was shot entirely from the perspective of the hearing-impaired Theo Dimas (James Caverly).

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Takes Us Inside the World of Its Deaf Character in a Nearly Silent Episode

Only Murders in the Building Episode 7 “The Boy From 6B” takes viewers inside the world of the one character who sees everything: Teddy Dimas’s (Nathan Lane) deaf son Theo (James Caverly). Using an inventive muffled sound mix and a series of haunting flashbacks, we learn not only what happened to Zoe Cassidy (Olivia Reis), but how the seemingly enchanting world of the Arconia can feel like a prison. It’s certainly a departure for the Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez Hulu show, but it’s one that ups the ante on the show’s murder mystery. We might not know who killed Tim Kono, but we know that the Dimas family is up to no good…except maybe poor, trapped Theo?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Only Murders in the Building is TV's most romantic show

"The central thrust of Only Murders in the Building is, of course, a murder, with the odd throuple of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as true crime enthusiasts who start their own podcast after a grisly incident in the Arconia, their apartment building, pushes them together," says Karen Han. "The show isn’t breaking the TV mold, but it’s also not trying to—its focus is on its characters, their quirks and eccentricities, the bonds they forge. That is to say, though unraveling the murder proves to be an enterprise full of twists and turns, what’s most surprising—and most wonderful—about the series is the way in which it has distinguished itself as the most romantic show on TV. Despite the zaniness that its casting and premise might suggest, Only Murders in the Building is a surprisingly quiet show. It doesn’t lack for moments in which Martin and Short can showcase their comedic skills, but the ones that make the most impact are the less in-your-face interludes that illustrate their lives outside of the central mystery. Take, for instance, the musical courtship between Charles (Martin) and Jan (Amy Ryan), a bassoonist who lives on the other side of the Arconia’s courtyard. As people pass underneath their windows, they play phrases to each other, Jan on bassoon and Charles on concertina. It’s a lovely, understated exchange (and reminiscent of between Martin and Bernadette Peters), especially as a wide shot of the courtyard briefly dulls the sound of the music, as if to replicate how faintly a passerby might hear it. Their courtship isn’t conducted entirely like this; a big part of their storyline also involves Charles’ emotional ineptitude and Jan’s guileless, pun-filled brand of charm. But it serves as a microcosm of the show’s larger dynamics, which are best in these more thoughtful moments."
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Only Murders in the Building Episode 9: October 12 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

Only Murders in the Building is an American television comedy series. This series was released on Hulu on August 31, 2021. Steve Martin and John Hoffman are the creators of the series. The series is produced by Thembi Banks and Jane Raab under Rhode Island Ave. Productions, Another Hoffman Story Productions, 40 Share Productions, and 20th Television production companies. The story is about three strangers who faced true crime and teamed up to investigate a crime that took place in their building.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Fans Can't Get Enough of Rengoku's Season 2 Episode

The long wait is finally over. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is finally out and the show made an epic return with a special episode focusing on Rengoku Kyojuro. Not surprisingly, fans are loving the premiere and everyone is raving about the Flame Hashira all over again. The...
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

'Designing Women' Star Delta Burke Walks With Cane And Appears Puffy-Faced In Rare Sighting, 65-Year-Old Actress Spotted For First Time In One Year

Designing Women star Delta Burke is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her last public sighting by going out in public again. The last time the masses saw the 65-year-old actress was October 2020, but she emerged over the weekend for a daytime stroll around her Los Angeles, California, neighborhood. Article...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Behind the Scenes of the ‘Very Choreographed Ballet’ of ‘Only Murders in the Building’s’ ASL Episode

When director Cherien Dabis was prepping to helm the near-silent seventh episode of Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” actor James Caverly, who is deaf, steered her toward the 2007 documentary “Through Deaf Eyes” as research. In it, there is a clip that offers an example of what a person on the spectrum of hearing can experience audibly. To Dabis, it “sounded like a film reel whirring,” she recalls. That became the base of the soundscape for scenes told from the perspective of Caverly’s character Theo. “He challenged me to say, ‘What is going to be different about the scenes...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Behind the Scenes of the 'Very Choreographed Ballet' of 'Only Murders in the Building's' ASL Episode

When director Cherien Dabis was prepping to helm the near-silent seventh episode of Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” actor James Caverly, who is deaf, steered her toward the 2007 documentary “Through Deaf Eyes” as research. In it, there is a clip that offers an example of what a person on the spectrum of hearing can experience audibly. To Dabis, it “sounded like a film reel whirring,” she recalls. That became the base of the soundscape for scenes told from the perspective of Caverly’s character Theo.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy