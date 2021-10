The first two new series to get full-season orders should not be a surprise at all, given their franchises and ratings so far this season. CBS has handed out full-season orders to NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International for the 2021-2022 season. Both are spinoffs in already established franchises with two other shows currently on air: NCIS (and NCIS: Los Angeles) and FBI (and FBI: Most Wanted). They are also two of the top three new shows that launched on broadcast networks in September.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO