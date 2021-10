Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the media this afternoon to preview his side’s Premier League clash with Everton. The Red Devils scraped past Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winner securing some revenge for United following their Europa League final defeat by the Spanish club at the end of last season. Next up are Rafael Benitez’s Everton, who beat Norwich 2-0 in the Premier League last time out to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa, whose most recent top-flight result was a 1-0 win over United at Old Trafford.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO