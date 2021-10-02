CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Dems can get out of the SALT mess and save $1 trillion

By Richard V. Reeves
Brookings Institution
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate among Congressional Democrats over the $10,000 cap on the deduction for state and local taxes (SALT) continues. Here we offer a proposal that could give the SALT caucus something in the short-term; save almost a trillion dollars over the budget window; and put the tax system on a path to greater fairness.

